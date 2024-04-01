“This is the last time you call me stupid” - Barcelona defender confronts fan in heated exchange after training

Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez recently got into a heated argument with a fan while he was leaving the club's training facility Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper.

When a fan threw obscenities the 32-year-old's way, he didn't ignore it. The camera panned to the defender as he stopped his car, got out, and confronted the fan. During the heated exchange, he told the fan (via Barca Universal):

“This is the last time you call me stupid, and your friend too.”

Expand Tweet

Martinez left Athletic Club for Barcelona last summer on a free transfer. He has had a rough beginning with his new club, though, mostly due to supposed injury issues. This has seen a reduction in his game time, as he has racked up 19 games, playing just over 1,000 minutes across all competitions.

Barca also registered him for one season, even though he had a two-season contract and this has sparked rumors regarding his future with the club. The conflict between Martinez and the fan may have to do with the limited time he has spent on the field but it is uncertain why the defender was insulted.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez takes legal action against journalists over false stories

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has made it clear that he intends to file a lawsuit against two journalists. Among the fabricated rumors from these reporters was one that claimed Xavi ordered his coaching staff to place their phones on a table in order to identify information leakers.

Xavi refuted these accusations, and in a news conference, he announced his intention to take legal action, saying (via ESPN):

"I understand criticism but there is a line. I won't tolerate lies or people inventing things. It is time to say enough, they are massive lies, so now is the moment to act."

Xavi has already chosen to leave Camp Nou at the end of the season, revealing to the press (via Guardian):

“You often feel there is lack of respect, you feel that your work is not appreciated. It wears you down terribly, in terms of health, of mental health, your mood, your emotional state. I am a positive guy but the energy goes down, down, down, until the point at which you say: it makes no sense. It makes no sense to continue."

Although Barcelona were struggling in the league at the time of his announcement, getting knocked out of domestic competitions, they have since bounced back. The Blaugrana look set to go the stretch in the UEFA Champions League while they sit in second place on the La Liga table.

Poll : Did Barcelona make the right decision by signing Inigo Martinez? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion