“This is like dropping Erling Haaland for Wout Weghorst” - Mark Goldbridge slams Ten Hag decision that made no sense in Manchester United loss to City

Renowned YouTuber and Manchester United fan Mark Goldbridge has slammed manager Erik ten Hag for benching Raphael Varane in the Manchester derby last week.

The Red Devils lost 3-0 to Manchester City at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday, October 29. One of the talking points of the game was Ten Hag choosing to start Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans in defense, with Varane on the bench.

When asked if the Frenchman had any injury, the Dutch manager claimed that it was a tactical decision. This left many Manchester United fans baffled, including Goldbridge, who told The United Stand:

“This might shock you but my opinion is that this is the last six months of Casemiro and Varane at Manchester United. I think they’re gone, they’re both gone. I think that Varane, for whatever reason, there is an issue with Varane."

He added:

“I would never understand why he was dropped from the Manchester Derby. I do not know. I never thought I’d live in a world where a manager at Man United would drop Raphael Varane for Harry Maguire and Johnny Evans. This is like dropping Erling Haaland for Wout Weghorst. It makes no sense.”

Varane arrived at Old Trafford from Real Madrid for around €40 million in 2021 but has majorly struggled with injuries. He has missed over 35 games for the Red Devils, making just 72 appearances.

The Frenchman also missed United's 3-0 defeat to Newcastle United at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup Round of 16 on Tuesday, November 1.

Manchester United hierarchy have doubts over Erik ten Hag after Raphael Varane decision: Reports

As per The Athletic (via Goal), the Manchester United hierarchy have started having doubts over manager Erik ten Hag due to some of his recent decisions. One of those is benching Raphael Varane in the Manchester derby.

The Frenchman is a key player for the Red Devils despite his injury struggles. He helped them keep eight clean sheets in 24 Premier League appearances last season and forged an excellent partnership with Lisandro Martinez.

As per the aforementioned report, the Manchester United hierarchy were also displeased with Ten Hag substituting Casemiro at half-time against Brentford. With the Red Devils trailing 1-0 at Old Trafford, the Dutchman subbed on Christian Eriksen for Casemiro. They eventually won 2-1 due to two stoppage-time goals from Scott McTominay.

The club are still backing Ten Hag but the Dutchman is certainly under pressure as his side sit eighth in the Premier League.