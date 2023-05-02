"This lineup is an insult", "Ancelotti this is unacceptable" - Real Madrid fans in disbelief as star misses out on XI to face Real Sociedad

Real Madrid fans were shocked at Eden Hazard not being included in the lineup for Los Blancos' clash against Real Sociedad. While the Belgian forward hasn't been his vintage self since his move to the Spanish capital, he has shown sparks of brilliance in cameo appearances in recent games.

Carlo Ancelotti has made a few changes to his forward line given the absence of Vinicius Junior (suspension) and Karim Benzema (injury).

Thibaut Courtois starts in goal for Los Blancos. Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, and Nacho are the four defenders.

Dani Ceballos, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Toni Kroos start in midfield. Mariano Diaz is a surprising inclusion in the team as he starts alongside Marco Asensio and Rodrygo in attack.

Fans, however, believe that Eden Hazard should have been given a chance. Since his €100 million move from Chelsea in 2019, Hazard has made only 75 appearances for the team, scoring seven goals and providing 12 assists.

Hazard has scored one goal and provided two assists in nine matches this season. Given that Real Madrid are unlikely to win La Liga this season as they trail Barcelona by 14 points with only six games remaining, fans wanted Hazard to start against Real Sociedad.

One fan wrote on Twitter:

"What Hazard really do Ancelotti cos this is unacceptable."

Another Twitter user claimed:

"This lineup is an insult to Hazard."

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter after Eden Hazard was not included in Real Madrid's starting XI to face Real Sociedad:

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti vowed to name his strongest team

Real Madrid are trailing Barcelona by a massive margin in the Spanish top flight. They have only 68 points on the board from 32 games, compared to Barcelona's 82 (from 33 matches). Considering they only have six games to go, they are very unlikely to make a comeback in the title race.

Ancelotti, however, claimed that he will name his strongest team for the clash against Real Sociedad. The Italian tactician said (via Los Blancos' website):

"It's a demanding game because we're playing against a good team. We have some injuries and some can't play because they are suspended. It's going to be a tough game. The schedule doesn't make sense, but it's what we have to do. We travel to San Sebastian with all the desire in the world to play a good game."

Real Madrid will play Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday, May 6. They will next face Manchester City in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, May 9. Hence, despite a tough league campaign, Los Blancos have the opportunity to make it a successful campaign.

