"This makes absolutely no sense on a number of levels" - Pundit left surprised by rumor linking ex-Chelsea boss with return to club

Former Newcastle United goalkeeper Shaka Hislop has been left perplexed by the rumors of a potential Chelsea return for Antonio Conte in the summer. The pundit insists that the move does not make sense for the club to go for the Italian at the end of the season.

Mauricio Pochettino has come under a lot of criticism as the Blues find themselves in turbulent form amid a difficult season. The west Londoners are eighth in the league standings, 16 points adrift of the UEFA Champions League spots. Chelsea have spent most of the campaign mid-table.

Conte, who led the Blues to a Premier League title in 2017, was linked with a shock return to the club earlier this week. The Italian boss, who last managed Tottenham Hotspur until 2023, reportedly offered himself as Pochettino's replacement.

While he did bring success during his time at Stamford Bridge, Hislop laughed at the prospect of bringing Conte back. The pundit said on ESPN (as quoted by TBR Football):

“I will tell you why I am laughing. I agree fully 100 percent with everything Gab had to say, yet because of how this club has been run for the last two years, it becomes entirely plausible. For that reason only, it makes no sense and the way this club have done their business, you just think, ‘Oh, yep, that’s the kind of thing they will do’."

He added:

“But, again, as I say in all seriousness, I am totally with Gab. This makes absolutely no sense on a number of levels.”

Chelsea will next face West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, May 5.

Chelsea send 'lucrative offer' to Antonio Conte after sensational return rumors - Reports

Chelsea have sent a very lucrative offer to Antonio Conte in an attempt to lure him back to Stamford Bridge, according to reports in Italy (via The Sun).

Pochettino is entering the final 12 months of his contract with the club and the under-pressure manager's future remains uncertain. Meanwhile, Conte, who's been out of a job since last summer, has been in close contact with the Blues.

Italian paper La Repubblica reports that Chelsea consider Conte a serious candidate to replace Pochettino at the end of the season. However, the club may face competition from AC Milan and Napoli, who are also reportedly interested in the manager.

Meanwhile, Pochettino has hit out at the exit rumors that have been circulating, imploring the media to stop. He said:

"But enough of these stupid rumours. You need to ask the club, whether the club wants me to keep going or not. And stop writing things that make no sense."

Conte last manager Tottenham and has been without a job since getting sacked last season.