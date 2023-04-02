“This is a mess”, “Very worried” - Barcelona fans unhappy as Xavi refuses to rest ‘pivotal’ player for Elche clash

Barcelona fans on Twitter expressed concern after seeing Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo in the starting XI for their La Liga clash against Elche at Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero.

Fans believe Araujo, who has been crucial for the team in recent seasons, should have been rested as he has played a ridiculous number of matches.

Araujo has made 22 appearances for the La Liga giants this season, helping them keep 12 clean sheets. While he missed the majority of the first half of the season due to an injury, he has been an integral part of the starting XI when fit.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen starts in goal for the clash against Elche. Jordi Alba, Marcos Alonso, Araujo, and Jules Kounde are the four defenders. Eric Garcia, Sergi Roberto, and Gavi are in midfield. Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati, and Robert Lewandowski are the three men in the attack.

Xavi's side have 68 points from 26 matches and have a 12 point lead over second-placed Real Madrid at the top of the table. Thus, they should be able to win the league title comfortably.

Barcelona are still active in the Copa del Rey and will play Real Madrid in the second leg of the semi-final (Barca are leading 1-0 on aggregate) on Wednesday, April 5.

All things considered, fans believe resting Araujo would have been a wise decision. One fan wrote on Twitter:

'This is a mess, why is he starting Araujo ffs."

Another fan claimed:

"I am very worried about Araujo and Kounde, both are so pivotal to our defences and have been playing a ridiculous amount of minutes."

Here are some of the reactions from Barcelona fans on Twitter after Ronald Araujo was named in the starting lineup to face Elche:

Lionel Messi has been linked with a return to Barcelona

Lionel Messi is, without a shadow of a doubt, Barcelona's greatest ever player. He scored 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 games for the club before his 2021 exit.

Messi left the club as the Blaugrana were unable to renew his contract due to La Liga's wage cap rules. The Argentine joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

Messi's PSG contract, however, is set to expire this summer and he is yet to agree a new deal. There have been widespread reports that he could make a return to the Catalan club.

Messi's return to his boyhood club, Barcelona, would be a fairytale ending to his legendary career.

