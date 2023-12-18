"This move has come a little bit too early for him" - Jamie Carragher explains why he feels sorry for Manchester United summer signing

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has revealed that he feels sorry for Manchester United's new boy Rasmus Hojlund. The former Reds defender believes joining the Red Devils in the summer was a step too big for the striker at this stage of his career after he struggled once again at the weekend.

Rasmus Hojlund was given the nod to lead Manchester United's attack as the Red Devils clashed with Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday (December 17). Unfortunately, he couldn't make the opportunity count as he produced yet another fruitless performance in front of goal, with both sides settling for a goalless draw.

Speaking after the game, Jamie Carragher couldn't hide his disappointment in the 20-year-old. The Englishman opined that the transition to Manchester United in the summer might have come too early for the striker.

“I feel a bit sorry for him in that it feels like this move has come a little bit too early for him," the former Liverpool defender said on Sky Sports. "He was signed from Atalanta in the summer, it feels as though there should be a club here [below United] and then United."

“I feel for him, he doesn’t get much service at all. I feel for him. We say you need time but when you are at the top clubs you don’t get that long. He has scored in the Champions League but I just hope this move hasn’t come too early in his career," Carragher added.

Rasmus Hojlund joined Manchester United from Atalanta in a deal reported to be €70 million during the summer transfer window. However, besides scoring five times in the UEFA Champions League, the Dane hasn't really had any tangible impact at the club.

He's yet to open his account in the Premier League despite having played 13 games so far this season and his performance against Liverpool yesterday further highlighted his struggles in the Red Devils jersey.

What's next for Manchester United?

Following their goalless draw with Liverpool at Anfield yesterday, Manchester United will switch their focus to their next league fixture coming up this weekend. They will take on West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday (December 23).

The Red Devils will then take on Aston Villa at Old Trafford next week on Tuesday before going head-to-head with Nottingham Forest at City ground the following Saturday. They certainly need to do well in all three games to salvage their season.

After getting eliminated from the Champions League and the EFL Cup recently, Manchester United now have only the Premier League and the FA Cup left to fight for this season. They could still end the campaign on a high if they manage to win the FA Cup and also finish in the top four of the league table.