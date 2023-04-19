"This is Nagelsmann karma", "Cannot stop paying the ref" - Twitter explodes as Manchester City knock Bayern Munich out of UCL

Manchester City stormed into the UEFA Champions League semifinals with a 1-1 draw (4-1 aggregate) win over Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.
Erling Haaland's incredible debut season with the Cityzens continued as he grabbed his 48th goal of the season. The Norweigan was a menace throughout and thought he had contributed to Dayot Upamecano's sending-off in the 19th minute.
The Manchester City striker raced forward towards a long ball over the top but Upamecano nudged him to the ground as the last man. Referee Clement Turpin immediately banished a red card for the French defender. However, the linesman soon put his flag up indicating Haaland to have been in an offside position.
Upamecano was disappointing in the first leg and tonight was no different as he often looked shaky. He gave away a penalty in the 35th minute after handling Ilkay Gundogan's effort. The Frenchman had his hands behind his back but then flicked his left arm out at the wrong time.
Haaland stepped up and proved that he is human after all. The Norwegian sent his effort way over the bar after much time had passed before he took the spot-kick. Bayern were still alive and the prolific frontman's surprising miss gave them hope.
Kingsley Coman went close for the Bavarians in the 42nd minute after linking up with Leroy Sane. However, his fierce strike was met well by Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson.
It was a tense first half as Bayern searched for a vital goal with the aggregate score sitting at 3-0. However, Haaland was out to redeem himself in the second half and did just that.
Bayern were attacking at City's end before the visitors soon broke with pace in the 57th minute. Kevin De Bruyne found Haaland who evaded a slipping Upamecano to bury the ball past Bavarian goalkeeper Yann Sommer.
Thomas Tuchel's men thought they had got themselves on the scoresheet in the 75th minute when Mathys Tel tucked home from close range. Yet, luck was not on Bayern's side as Coman was adjudged to have been offside in the build-up.
Bayern fans were aggrieved with Turpin's officiating but were given a contentious decision of their own in the 80th minute. Manuel Akanji handled in the box. The French referee reviewed the incident on the pitchside monitor and gave a penalty.
Joshua Kimmich fired home an equalizer to give his side a consolation goal in the tie. However, Tuchel was soon given his marching orders six minutes later for his protestations over a foul on the sidelines. He was already booked in the first half for a similar reaction to Upamecano's wrongful red card.
It was Manchester City's night and they advanced to the Champions League semifinals with a 4-1 aggregate win. They will face the reigning champions Real Madrid in a replica of last season's semifinal.
One fan thinks former Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann has been given justice:
"This is Nagelsmann karma."
Another fan insisted that Turpin officiated in Manchester City's favor:
"Man City got infected by Madrid with the bribery virus. They just cannot stop paying the ref."
Here's how Twitter reacted to the Cityzens storming into the semifinals:
Manchester City set to hand Erling Haaland a new contract despite only arriving last summer
Haaland's goal against Bayern took his tally for the season to 48 goals in just 41 games across competitions. He has been a revelation for the Cityzens after joining from Borussia Dortmund last summer for £54 million.
The Norwegian was handed a five-year contract at the time but could be in line for a new deal. The Athletic reports that a release clause permitted him to leave for £150 million in the summer of 2024 if he wanted to.
However, the clause was situated upon Guardiola's future at the club. The Spanish coach signed a new contract last November and the release clause was dropped.
Manchester City are now preparing a new contract for their prolific forward. His long-term future looks to be at the Etihad, fortunately for City fans.