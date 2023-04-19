"This is Nagelsmann karma", "Cannot stop paying the ref" - Twitter explodes as Manchester City knock Bayern Munich out of UCL

Manchester City stormed into the UEFA Champions League semifinals with a 1-1 draw (4-1 aggregate) win over Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

Erling Haaland's incredible debut season with the Cityzens continued as he grabbed his 48th goal of the season. The Norweigan was a menace throughout and thought he had contributed to Dayot Upamecano's sending-off in the 19th minute.

The Manchester City striker raced forward towards a long ball over the top but Upamecano nudged him to the ground as the last man. Referee Clement Turpin immediately banished a red card for the French defender. However, the linesman soon put his flag up indicating Haaland to have been in an offside position.

Upamecano was disappointing in the first leg and tonight was no different as he often looked shaky. He gave away a penalty in the 35th minute after handling Ilkay Gundogan's effort. The Frenchman had his hands behind his back but then flicked his left arm out at the wrong time.

Haaland stepped up and proved that he is human after all. The Norwegian sent his effort way over the bar after much time had passed before he took the spot-kick. Bayern were still alive and the prolific frontman's surprising miss gave them hope.

Kingsley Coman went close for the Bavarians in the 42nd minute after linking up with Leroy Sane. However, his fierce strike was met well by Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson.

It was a tense first half as Bayern searched for a vital goal with the aggregate score sitting at 3-0. However, Haaland was out to redeem himself in the second half and did just that.

Bayern were attacking at City's end before the visitors soon broke with pace in the 57th minute. Kevin De Bruyne found Haaland who evaded a slipping Upamecano to bury the ball past Bavarian goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

Thomas Tuchel's men thought they had got themselves on the scoresheet in the 75th minute when Mathys Tel tucked home from close range. Yet, luck was not on Bayern's side as Coman was adjudged to have been offside in the build-up.

Bayern fans were aggrieved with Turpin's officiating but were given a contentious decision of their own in the 80th minute. Manuel Akanji handled in the box. The French referee reviewed the incident on the pitchside monitor and gave a penalty.

Joshua Kimmich fired home an equalizer to give his side a consolation goal in the tie. However, Tuchel was soon given his marching orders six minutes later for his protestations over a foul on the sidelines. He was already booked in the first half for a similar reaction to Upamecano's wrongful red card.

It was Manchester City's night and they advanced to the Champions League semifinals with a 4-1 aggregate win. They will face the reigning champions Real Madrid in a replica of last season's semifinal.

One fan thinks former Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann has been given justice:

"This is Nagelsmann karma."

Another fan insisted that Turpin officiated in Manchester City's favor:

"Man City got infected by Madrid with the bribery virus. They just cannot stop paying the ref."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Cityzens storming into the semifinals:

VisualGame @avisualgame A statistic that sounds fake.



Erling Haaland has now played 2,000 minutes in the Champions League, scoring 35 goals in that time.



Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest scorer in the competition’s history, with 140 goals.



He scored a total of 0 goals in his first 2,000 minutes. A statistic that sounds fake.Erling Haaland has now played 2,000 minutes in the Champions League, scoring 35 goals in that time.Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest scorer in the competition’s history, with 140 goals.He scored a total of 0 goals in his first 2,000 minutes.

NISRINE.ⵣ @nisrineKY This is nagelsmann karma. This is nagelsmann karma.

bar @Syahbarianto Haaland = Cyborg Haaland = Cyborg

Jamal @FCB__Jamal @TrollFootball Man City got infected by Madrid with the bribery virus. They just cannot stop paying the ref @TrollFootball Man City got infected by Madrid with the bribery virus. They just cannot stop paying the ref

Xirociroc♂️ @canelo____ Tuchel meeting Upamecano after dropping disasterclass for Bayern against Haaland in this champions league game Tuchel meeting Upamecano after dropping disasterclass for Bayern against Haaland in this champions league game 😭😭 https://t.co/vpaLxtdZ3L

EuroFoot @eurofootcom 🤫 Erling Haaland to Bayern fans after his goal… 🤫 Erling Haaland to Bayern fans after his goal… 🇳🇴🤫 Erling Haaland to Bayern fans after his goal… https://t.co/HNIOEvKh1h

Santi™ @PeakSanti City are winning the champions league aren't they? And I don't care if they do tbh as long as we win the league City are winning the champions league aren't they? And I don't care if they do tbh as long as we win the league

george @StokeyyG2 Upamecano to Tuchel after the game Upamecano to Tuchel after the game https://t.co/ezym3LhXJO

Troll Football @TrollFootball Thomas Tuchel has infected Bayern Munich with the Chelsea virus. They just cannot score a goal and cannot stop conceding. Thomas Tuchel has infected Bayern Munich with the Chelsea virus. They just cannot score a goal and cannot stop conceding.

AB⚕ @AbsoluteBruno Mane when he catches Upamecano at full time



Mane when he catches Upamecano at full time https://t.co/G3sjpbO8yw

Jan @FutbolJan10 Haaland is a mentality monster but scoring penalties in important KO games are never easy. Messi should get more credits for his penalties during the World Cup. Haaland is a mentality monster but scoring penalties in important KO games are never easy. Messi should get more credits for his penalties during the World Cup. https://t.co/CvA0kVAyzx

SP🇸🇱 @septimusajprime 🏽 Pep has turned Grealish into a machine Pep has turned Grealish into a machine 👏🏽

City Report @cityreport_ Jack Grealish is toying with the Bayern Munich players. 🤣 Jack Grealish is toying with the Bayern Munich players. 🤣

joy ☁️ @miasantifosi I'm going to need Tuchel to pull this on that ref I'm going to need Tuchel to pull this on that ref https://t.co/EzTM2v0fql

Rusholme Ruffian @JustinxAbney When it’s up to Madrid to stop City from reaching the CL final. When it’s up to Madrid to stop City from reaching the CL final. https://t.co/frFLmnfxRT

Trey @UTDTrey The penalties given today man lol, this ref is insane The penalties given today man lol, this ref is insane

ONI @ON1_eo Pep Guardiola, the trophy is yours to lose now Pep Guardiola, the trophy is yours to lose now

IRUNNIA @Irunnia_ I know people are going to blame Upamecano for Bayern poss but Sane is the real reason they lost. I think Mane should b*at him again. I know people are going to blame Upamecano for Bayern poss but Sane is the real reason they lost. I think Mane should b*at him again. https://t.co/BotOfQvSfH

Maxwell @quasistatic16 CITY CITY THE BEST TEAM IN THE LAND AND ALL THE WORLD CITY CITY THE BEST TEAM IN THE LAND AND ALL THE WORLD

NealGuides @NealGuides



How Arsenal are going to beat them at the Etihad is going to be very difficult. Bayern played well, just unfortunate not to get the finish, could of been a different game had they scored early on. I think only Madrid can stop them now, otherwise it's theirs for the taking.How Arsenal are going to beat them at the Etihad is going to be very difficult. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Bayern played well, just unfortunate not to get the finish, could of been a different game had they scored early on. I think only Madrid can stop them now, otherwise it's theirs for the taking.How Arsenal are going to beat them at the Etihad is going to be very difficult. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Aaron Moniz @amonizfootball At current rate, Haaland will be Man City's third all-time top scorer by this time next season behind only Aguero and Sterling At current rate, Haaland will be Man City's third all-time top scorer by this time next season behind only Aguero and Sterling

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 23 - Kevin De Bruyne has assisted 23 goals in all competitions this season, now his most in a single campaign for Man City (overtakes 22 in 2019-20), and five more than any player for clubs in Europe's big-five leagues in 2022-23 (Lionel Messi 18). Platter. 23 - Kevin De Bruyne has assisted 23 goals in all competitions this season, now his most in a single campaign for Man City (overtakes 22 in 2019-20), and five more than any player for clubs in Europe's big-five leagues in 2022-23 (Lionel Messi 18). Platter. https://t.co/iIbwMGRakB

Get German Football News @GGFN_ Thomas Tuchel as Bayern Munich head coach:

6 games, 2 wins, 1 draw, 3 defeats.

Out of the DFB Pokal and Champions League. Thomas Tuchel as Bayern Munich head coach:6 games, 2 wins, 1 draw, 3 defeats.Out of the DFB Pokal and Champions League.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Erling Haaland has 45 goals this season.



Erling Haaland has scored 34 goals in 26 Champions League games in his career.



Erling Haaland has 30 PL goals in 27 games.



Machine 🤖 Erling Haaland has 45 goals this season.Erling Haaland has scored 34 goals in 26 Champions League games in his career.Erling Haaland has 30 PL goals in 27 games.Machine 🤖 https://t.co/gg5ow0CHHZ

Manchester City set to hand Erling Haaland a new contract despite only arriving last summer

Erling Haaland could be handed a new deal.

Haaland's goal against Bayern took his tally for the season to 48 goals in just 41 games across competitions. He has been a revelation for the Cityzens after joining from Borussia Dortmund last summer for £54 million.

The Norwegian was handed a five-year contract at the time but could be in line for a new deal. The Athletic reports that a release clause permitted him to leave for £150 million in the summer of 2024 if he wanted to.

However, the clause was situated upon Guardiola's future at the club. The Spanish coach signed a new contract last November and the release clause was dropped.

Manchester City are now preparing a new contract for their prolific forward. His long-term future looks to be at the Etihad, fortunately for City fans.

Poll : 0 votes