Manchester United fans were left in awe after their alleged 2024-25 home kit was leaked on social media. The leak was made by the X account @opaleak, which has also leaked the jerseys of other famous teams like Real Madrid and Manchester City in the past.

The shirt featured an even covering of red all over, with a small diagonal streak of lighter red near the hips extending into a darker red stripe on the white shorts. The white collar featured a single red stripe all around it and the sleeves were adorned with white stripes up until shoulder length.

Manchester United fans were seemingly happy with the leaked kit, with many of them getting a wave of nostalgia from their period of English domination. One fan wrote:

"This one is for the streets. Iconic."

Another added:

"Okay the full kit looks [fire emote]."

Here is a selection of fan reactions (via X):

"Fine one," another added.

"I love this," another expressed their approval.

"Sweet," a fan simply said.

"Red socks like 70s," another fan pointed out.

"Its nice but its not the same as the dreams that we got sold," one fan noted.

"This looks like a jersey [Mason] Mount and [Luke] Shaw going to have a good season in," another one hoped.

"The most legendary kit," a fan declared.

"No European football next season but we don't care," another one proclaimed.

Manchester United will be optimistic that these retro-inspired jerseys can bring about a change in their fortunes.

Manchester United's alleged third kit for 2024-25 also gets leaked online, features vivid retro design

Manchester United's alleged third kit for 2024-25 was also leaked online by @TheShirtUnion on X featuring a vivid retro design.

The shirt seems to be inspired by their iconic away kit in the late 90s (1997-99). It was used in their treble-winning 1998-99 campaign, in which they lifted the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and FA Cup titles.

The jersey itself is off-white, featuring three stripes in red, white and black on the chest. The historic Adidas trefoil logo was printed on the right side, with the crest being the same Red Devil as the one on their 2023-24 third kit, but in black.

Snapdragon features on the front of the shirt as the primary sponsor. They will be taking over from current sponsor TeamViewer, having signed a deal worth around £65 million per year until at least the 2026-27 season.

Red Devils fans will be hoping that the kits can spur the squad on to help the Premier League gaints scale the pinnacle of English and European football again.