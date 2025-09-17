"This performance will be remembered for ages" - Fans hail Liverpool star as they score stoppage time winner in UCL clash against Atletico Madrid

Liverpool fans on X have waxed lyrical about Mohamed Salah after he excelled during their last-gasp thrilling 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid. The two sides locked horns in the UEFA Champions League group stage at Anfield on Wednesday, September 17.

The Reds got off to the perfect start in the fourth minute when Salah drilled a low free-kick which deflected off Andy Robertson to find the bottom-right corner. The Egyptian King then scored two minutes later with an excellent finish into the bottom corner following a quick one-two with Ryan Gravenberch.

Liverpool had numerous opportunities to extend their lead but were thwarted by Atletico's defense. The visitors took full advantage of this after Marcos Llorente netted a brace (45+3', 81'). Fortunately for Arne Slot and Co., Virgil van Dijk emphatically headed home in the second minute of stoppage time to secure all three points for his side.

Mohamed Salah garnered a match rating of 9.0, per FotMob, and had a brilliant performance during his 90 minutes on the pitch. The 33-year-old scored one goal, provided an assist, created three chances, and landed three shots on target from six attempts, hitting the post once. He also completed the most dribbles (two) during the match.

One Liverpool fan was left impressed by Salah's performance on the right wing, posting:

"This Salah performance vs Atletico Madrid will be remembered for ages"

LG🧃 @LFC_Joseph11 This Salah performance vs Atletico Madrid will be remembered for ages

Other fans reacted below:

Keens @Keens15 Salah was really good this evening, his usual self!

lfc Zic0 @Lfc_zic0 Think its safe to say Mohamed Salah is well and truly back after that performance🙏

Ryan @Ryan7LFC Salah should have 3 goals and 3 assists 😭😭😭 Mannnnnnnnnnn We move again 🥀

spaghetti mafia @italian_Spencer Salah was unplayable today. The Egyptian King!🤴

From Anfield to Orlando – Passion United @KopAndBucs @SamueILFC Bro they could’ve put the whole stadium on him and he’d still score 😂🔥 The King is unstoppable! 👑⚽ #LFC

How did Liverpool fare during their 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid?

Liverpool left it late once again as they secured a last-minute 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid in their Champions League opener. They have now scored a winner in the final 10 minutes or later across all five of their fixtures across competitions this season.

The Reds had more possession with 56 percent of the ball as they completed 531 passes with an accuracy of 89 percent. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid had 44 percent possession and completed 390 passes with an accuracy of 84 percent.

Liverpool were more threatening going forward as well, landing 20 shots in total, with six being on target. However, they notably missed six big chances, hitting the woodwork once, with an expected goals (xG) of 2.60. In comparison, the visitors mustered 10 shots in total, with four being on target (xG of 0.61).

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on September 18, at 3:10 AM IST. They are subject to change.

About the author Silas Sud Silas has been a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda for 2 years. A Computer Applications graduate, he is a versatile writer who conducts in-depth research and verifies information from multiple sources to ensure complete accuracy in his articles. Silas was introduced to the beautiful game back in 2008, watching the Premier League on television.



Silas is a Liverpool supporter through and through and admires everything about the club – it’s history, culture, style of play, and all of its iconic players and managers. His favorite player is Steven Gerrard, who was also one of the primary reasons to get interested in football and support Liverpool.



Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who transformed the Reds from a mid-table club to Premier League champions. Liverpool’s fourth goal in their 4-0 win over Barcelona, scored by Divock Origi after the iconic ‘corner taken quickly’ moment from Trent Alexander-Arnold, holds a special place in Silas’ heart.



Apart from Europe’s top five leagues, he also follows Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League. When not writing, he indulges in reading, traveling, fitness and gaming. Know More