"This is what playing for the badge means" "Better than Camavinga" - Fans react as Barcelona midfielder plays with stapled ear against Osasuna 

Fans were in awe after learning that Gavi played a large chunk of Barcelona's 2-1 La Liga win against Osasuna on Sunday, September 3 with a patched-up ear.

The Spanish midfielder had a cut in his right ear after a challenge with Ruben Garcia in the 51st minute. He was on the sidelines for a couple of minutes as Barca's medical team patched up his ear with staples.

Gavi returned to action shortly after the collision and went on to play the rest of the game without any discernible physical troubles. After the match, Barceloan's official X (formerly known as Twitter) account posted a photo of the Spaniard showing his stapled ear with the caption:

"Everything OK"

Expand Tweet

Fans were impressed by Gavi's commitment to soldier on for Barcelona despite a nasty bruise. One wrote:

"Better than Camavinga."

Another fan wrote:

"This is what playing for the badge means."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jules Kounde put Barca in front in first-half stoppage time before Ezequiel 'Chimy' Avila leveled the scoreline 14 minutes from time. Alejandro Catena's 82nd-minute challenge on Robert Lewandowski was seen as a red-card offence after a VAR check.

The Polish superstar made no mistake from the spot to continue his team's unbeaten start to the season. They are currently third with 10 points from four matches — two behind league-leaders Real Madrid.

Gavi, meanwhile, had a decent game for Barcelona after starting down the left flank. The 19-year-old completed 54 of his 57 attempted passes, won seven of his 13 duels and recorded 13 defensive actions (h/t FotMob).

Joao Cancelo speaks after his debut for Barcelona

Barcelona's lengthy pursuit of Manchester City's Joao Cancelo finally materialized into a loan transfer deal on deadline day, September 1.

Xavi Hernandez now has a quality first-team right-back that he trusts and Cancelo was immediately handed his debut after his move to Spotify Camp Nou. He was brought on in the 59th minute for Sergio Roberto in the 2-1 win against Osasuna away from home.

The Portugal international had an average showing where he failed to provide any key passes and won just one of his three duels. But he did his duty with diligence at both ends of the pitch and hardly looked troubled in possession.

After his debut, the former Juventus full-back said, via SPORT (h/t BarcaUniversal):

"I’m very proud of my debut for Barça, it’s a massive prize for me. My teammates welcomed me very nicely. We have a good team and we can do good things with this group. We’ll see if I can start as a right-back. It will be hard because there are many quality players, but I will work hard to be there."

This was Cancelo's first appearance in a league match since May this year.