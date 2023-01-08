“This is ridiculous” – Liverpool fans disappointed with Jurgen Klopp refusing to name 2 players in line-up to face Wolves

Liverpool fans were not happy with Jurgen Klopp's team selection for the FA Cup third-round clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Reds faithful wanted to see Naby Keita and Stefan Bajcetic named in the starting lineup.

Bajcetic has made eight appearances for the Reds' senior team so far this season and has scored one goal. The 18-year-old Spanish midfielder has impressed in the limited opportunities that he has had.

Fans wanted to see the player continue his growth and get a start in the FA Cup. However, they were left disappointed as Bajcetic was not even on the bench for the clash against Wolves.

Naby Keita, meanwhile, has played only five games for Klopp's team so far this season. The midfielder has spent an extended period of time on the sidelines after suffering several injury issues. Fans wanted to see the Guinean get a start in the FA Cup and opined that Klopp should have named Keita in his playing XI instead of Jordan Henderson.

Cody Gakpo, on the other hand, is set to make his Liverpool debut after signing for the Reds from PSV Eindhoven

Here's how we line up to take on Wolves in the #EmiratesFACup tonight A Reds debut for Cody Gakpo 😍

Here are some of the reactions from fans across Twitter after the Reds' lineup against Wolves was announced:

Shuaib Uthman @Shuaib1994 @LFC Where is bajcetic and how has he picked hendo over keita 🤢 @LFC Where is bajcetic and how has he picked hendo over keita 🤢

' @qai_ab @LFC Keita wasnr even injured and he got abused @LFC Keita wasnr even injured and he got abused

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke about Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo has arrived at Anfield with a lot of expectations. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp recently spoke about the Dutch attacker who impressed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, scoring three goals.

Ahead of Liverpool's FA Cup clash against Wolves, the German manager said (via the Reds' official website):

"It looks really good, it looks really promising. He looks fit. That's all good. Is he at 100 per cent fitness? I don't know. He trained now, he had a few days where he was allowed to train but not with the team."

"Now two days with the team, I think the sessions you could see they are intense for him because [it's] different. Not more intense, but everything what is new, you feel it a bit more."

He added:

"Cody gets the same amount of time like each player here to settle in. Offensively it's not that easy, he comes from a different league – that's always difficult. It was for Lucho as well but then you don't have to compare them. But we expect a positive impact, definitely."

