“This would be a sensible signing" - Pundit wants Chelsea to sign PL attacker, backs him to be 'prolific' if he joins the Blues

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager and pundit Tim Sherwood has advised Chelsea to make a move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney in the summer. The Blues have long been linked with a new striker for the next season, and Toney is one of the names mentioned as a target for the club.

Toney has emerged as one of the finest strikers in the Premier League, with his skillset placing him among the league's elite forwards. He spent most of 2023 watching on from the sidelines following his ban for gambling, but was a constant topic for transfer rumors.

Toney was a target for both Chelsea and Arsenal as he returned to action in January 2024 after completing his eight-month ban, but neither club sent in a bid. He has since remained with Brentford, who are resigned to losing him at the end of the season.

Tim Sherwood believes the Blues need to sign the 27-year-old England international after watching him against them at the weekend. He told Premier League Productions that he expects the striker to be a massive hit if he joins the Blues, due to his Premier League experience and quality.

“This would be a sensible signing if they would take Ivan Toney."

“They have taken players who are a little bit younger than Ivan, but they haven’t had any experience of the Premier League. They can’t have any more risks in the transfer market. They need to get sure things."

“That is the nearest thing to a sure thing you are ever going to find. He has experience of scoring goals in the Premier League."

“If he was at Chelsea, then he would be prolific.”

Chelsea's links to Ivan Toney have gone a bit cold in recent months, as they seem intent on pursuing Napoli star Victor Osimhen. The West London derby against Brentford at the weekend afforded them the opportunity of seeing the English striker's quality at close quarters.

Chelsea linked with Nigerian breakout star

Chelsea have been linked with a move for 18-year-old Nigerian sensation Ibrahim Hafiz Umar after his impressive showing at the 74th Viareggio Cup. The teenager won the Golden Boot with 10 goals as his side Ojodu City fell in the semifinals of the tournament.

Hafiz, who emulated the likes of Ciro Immobile and Mario Balotelli in winning the Golden Boot, was immediately picked up for a trial by Bodo Glimt. Reports from his camp revealed that the youngster was unable to cope with the weather in Norway and decided against signing for the club.

Soccernet have now reported that Chelsea are willing to swoop in and take the striker to England for a trial. The teenager will be sent out on loan to Strasbourg if the Blues like him.