“This is unbelievable”, “Can’t we have a normal day” – Manchester United fans shell-shocked as crucial update on new signing emerges

Manchester United fans are in disbelief as it's being reported that the club detected a back injury during Sofyan Amrabat's medical check.

According to The Athletic, the Moroccan's medical was completed but a minor back injury was found. He is claimed to have endured back issues during the 2022 FIFA World Cup last year with his national team.

Amrabat, 27, has joined Manchester United from Serie A side Fiorentina on a season-long loan with the Red Devils paying an initial € 10 million loan fee. They can make the move permanent by triggering their option to buy and paying a further €20 million.

They may have already been aware of Amrabat's back problem. He informed the prior source about receiving painkillers for Morocco's World Cup last 16 win against Spain.

However, the injury isn't believed to be too serious thus United were happy to conclude a deal for the versatile midfielder. Erik ten Hag was keen to reunite with Amrabat having previously coached him at Eredivisie side FC Utrecht.

The Moroccan's arrival comes at a crucial period for Manchester United in which they are enduring topsy-turvy form. They have beaten Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-0) and Nottingham Forest (3-2) rather unconvincingly.

However, they suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur and a dramatic 3-1 last-gasp loss to Arsenal on Sunday (September 3). Ten Hag's midfield has looked like an issue in all four of those games.

Amrabat will add versatility as he can play as a ball-playing midfielder and also as a holding midfielder. He made 49 appearances across competitions for Fiorentina last season, providing one assist.

Despite this, Red Devils fans are well within their rights to be venting their frustrations on social media. The report comes just two days removed from a war of words between Ten Hag and Jadon Sancho over the player's training levels.

It also comes a day after Antony was dropped from the Brazil squad due to a police investigation into allegations from his ex-partner regarding assault.

Manchester United are in a precarious situation and the mood doesn't look like lifting any time soon. One fan touched on this:

"Can't we have a normal day just once as United fans."

Another fan was stunned by the claims:

"This is unbelievable. This club is cursed."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the findings of a back injury during Amrabat's medical:

Rasmus Hojlund impressed on his Manchester United debut after returning from injury in defeat to Arsenal

Hojlund could prove to be an astute signing.

Rasmus Hojlund similarly to Amrabat was also nursing an injury when becoming a Manchester United player. The exciting young Danish striker joined the Red Devils from Serie A side Atalanta earlier this summer for €75 million. He became the most expensive U21 player in the club's history.

However, the 21-year-old has had to wait to make his debut due to a stress fracture in his back. He came on in the 67th minute of United's 3-1 loss to Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday (September 3) but showed fans what to expect.

Hojlund was a nuisance for Gabriel Magalhaes shortly after his introduction, giving the Brazilian a torrid time with his height and power. He had one shot blocked and Ten Hag felt he should have been awarded a penalty when Gabriel appeared to wrestle him to the ground in the box.

The new Manchester United frontman has arrived with big expectations from Atalanta. He bagged 10 goals and four assists in 34 games across competitions last season.