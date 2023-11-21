“This will be a really tough game" - Andy Cole makes predicton for Everton vs Manchester United

Andy Cole thinks Manchester United managing a draw against Everton in their next Premier League clash will be a good result for the Red Devils.

Everton have been handed a 10-point deduction for breaching Premier League rules and Cole thinks that the punishment will galvanize the Toffees. Speaking about the upcoming game at Goodison Park on November 26, Cole told Betfred:

“This will be a really tough game for Manchester United. I think Everton are going to be really galvanised and they’ll want to respond positively after they were handed the points deduction. They know that they need to win games to get themselves out of the bottom three."

He added:

“Despite the victory, it wasn’t an easy game for Manchester United last season and if they can come away from Sunday’s game with a draw, then I’d take that all day long."

Cole further said:

“Everton will be absolutely devastated that they were deducted ten points, but they’re in good form and Sean Dyche has got them going. Manchester United have been very unpredictable so far and if they can come away from the game with a draw, then that would be a good result in my opinion.”

While United's football hasn't been up to the mark this season, the Red Devils are statistically the most in-form player in the Premier League at the moment. They have scored 12 points in their last five games.

United are sixth with 21 points from 12 games. Everton, on the other hand, sit in the 19th place in the league table with four points (after 10 points deduction) from 12 games.

Andy Cole opines on Bruno Fernandes as Manchester United's captain

Since his January 2020 move from Sporting CP, Bruno Fernandes has been one of United's most important players. The Portuguese has so far made 202 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 68 goals and providing 57 assists.

Fernandes was appointed as the club captain earlier this season. However, Roy Keane has questioned the legitimacy of the choice. Cole, though, thinks that other than Fernandes, the Red Devils didn't have too many choices. He said (via Football365):

“There’s talk about Bruno Fernandes not being the right choice for captain, but if you look around the Manchester United dressing room currently, then who else would you give the captaincy to instead? There’s not four or five standout contenders."

On the field, Fernandes has once again been one of United's most impactful players this season. The 29-year-old midfielder has scored four goals and provided three assists in 17 appearances this season. Fernandes has created 32 chances in the Premier League this term, the most by any player.