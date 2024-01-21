"This year they were also interested" - Former La Masia star claims Barcelona were interested in signing him last summer

La Masia product Sergi Altimira has revealed that Barcelona showed concrete interest in signing him last summer before he made his move to Real Betis. La Blaugrana are prepared to face his Real Betis side at the Estadio Benito Villamarin in La Liga on Sunday, January 21.

Barcelona's famed academy, La Masia, is regarded as one of the best in the world due to the quality of its products over the years. Because of the sheer volume of talent produced, many end up joining other teams to play regularly at first-team level.

Real Betis midfielder Sergi Altimira is one of the graduates of the academy, and the club were interested in signing him back last summer. Altimira revealed this in a chat with Marca ahead of the clash in Seville, saying:

"When I was at Sabadell, Barça was interested, as you said, in the clause and so on to play in the reserve team. This year they were also interested, but it was too late and I was clear that I wanted to wear the green and white.”

Altimira joined Real Betis from Sabadell via Getafe last summer, with his transfer costing just €2 million. Getafe picked him up on a free transfer from Sabadell, but he spent just a month with the Madrid-based side before Real Betis signed him for €2 million.

The 22-year-old is still learning the ropes in top-flight football and has made seven league appearances for Mauricio Pellegrini's side. The defensive midfielder has also played three times in the Copa del Rey this season.

Altimira has a deep connection with Barcelona, having seen his father work as an assistant manager at the club. He also idolises the legendary Sergio Busquets and models his game after the Spaniard's.

Barcelona set to be without Andreas Christensen for Betis clash

Denmark international Andreas Christensen was substituted off at half-time when Barcelona faced Unionistas in the Copa del Rey Round of 16 last week. Barca won the match 3-1. The defender was initially cleared to return to action in the match against Real Betis, but he has now been left out of the squad.

Christensen's injury has been discovered to be more serious than previously understood, and he has yet to resume training. The 27-year-old will now join the likes of Inigo Martinez, Marcos Alonso, João Cancelo, and Gavi on the sidelines.

Barcelona need to win against the Andalusian side to narrow the gap with the leaders further and improve their chances of retaining their league crown. They are fourth in the standings, eight points behind leaders Girona with a game in hand.