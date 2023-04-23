"Threw away our entire season" Genuinely disgusting" - Tottenham fans all blame the same person after embarrassing 6-1 loss to Newcastle 

Tottenham Hotspur fans are all blaming Daniel Levy after the team suffered a 6-1 defeat to Newcastle United in a Premier League clash at St James' Park on Sunday, April 23.

Jacob Murphy opened the scoring in the second minute of the match. Joelinton made it 2-0 in the sixth minute before Murphy added another with his ninth-minute strike. Alexander Isak completed a first half brace to make the score 5-0 before the half time whistle.

Harry Kane pulled one back for the visitors at the start of the second half. However, Callum Wilson struck yet again in the 67th minute to restore the five-goal cushion for Spurs.

Fans slandered Levy after the defeat. One fan went on a rant, tweeting:

"Mr Levy threw away our entire season. We were a last minute goal away from being 3rd. Since then, we have imploded. Anyone with any footballing brain could have predicted it would have turned out like this. We have a board who genuinely don’t seem to think that they are doing anything wrong. Nothing will change because of this, we are destined for mediocracy unless drastic change happens. Genuinely disgusting."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Tottenham were humiliated by Newcastle United:

Gary @WawyGH @SpursOfficial Levy needs to do a Q&A with the fans. Not with Uni Students. @SpursOfficial Levy needs to do a Q&A with the fans. Not with Uni Students.

Jamie Carragher blasts Tottenham for their performance against Newcastle United

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher blasted Spurs for their lackluster display against Newcastle United.

Carragher expressed his disgust and said he was baffled to see both Pedro Porro and Ivan Perisic being parts of the team's back four. He further claimed that Spurs need to get a proper manager in charge rather than relying on Cristian Stellini.

He wrote on Twitter:

"Newcastle are brilliant, they have been all season. Tottenham are a disgrace! How have they gone to a back four for the first time this season, with [Pedro] Porro a full-back that can't defend and [Ivan] Perisic who is a winger? Get a proper manager in right now, not Conte's mate."

Spurs will return to action on April 27 when they host Manchester United in the Premier League.

