"Time to beat 007", "Potter moving me icl" - Fans react as 22-year-old starts for Chelsea against Leicester

Mykhailo Mudryk starts for Chelsea in their Premier League away clash against Leicester City, and fans on Twitter have mixed reactions to it.

Mudryk was signed from Shakhtar Donetsk in January for a fee of €100 million. There was a lot of hype about the Ukrainian's arrival at Stamford Bridge. Mudryk, however, has failed to live up to the expectations so far. While he has shown flashes of his unquestionable brilliance, Mudryk is yet to make a goal contribution despite playing six matches.

Kepa Arrizabalaga starts in goal for Graham Potter's team against the Foxes. Wesley Fofana, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Marc Cucurella are in defense. Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Enzo Fernandez, Mateo Kovacic, and Ben Chilwell are in midfield.

Mudryk partners Joao Felix and Kai Havertz in the Blues' attack against the Foxes. The match is set to take place at the King Power Stadium.

The Blues are tenth in the Premier League table heading into the contest. They have 34 points on the board from 25 matches. Leicester, meanwhile, are 15th, with 24 points on the board from 25 matches.

Fans reacted to Mudryk being named in the starting lineup. One fan hoped that the Ukrainian winger doesn't go seven games in a row without making a goal contribution. They wrote on Twitter:

"Time to beat 007."

Another fan was supportive of Potter's team selection as he wrote:

"Potter moving me icl."

The Blues enter the contest on the back of two wins in a row. Yet another positive result, coupled with Mudryk returning to form, would be the ideal scenario for Chelsea fans.

Here are some of the best reactions from fans across Twitter after Chelsea's lineup against Leicester City was announced:

Chelsea manager Graham Potter stressed the importance of building on the momentum

Chelsea enter the Premier League clash against Leicester City on the back of wins against Leeds United and Borussia Dortmund. Graham Potter, however, gave a reminder that the team needs to start from zero to get a result against the Foxes.

Speaking to the media ahead of the match, Potter said (via Chelsea's official website):

"Two wins make it easier, but you don’t get anything at Leicester for what we did a couple of days ago, We have to start again and we have to build on the momentum, build on the positive feelings we had in the game and after the game [against Dortmund]."

He added:

"It's going to be a tough game at Leicester, they are fighting for the points. They'll want to win as well, but the boys are looking forward to it, they are in a good place."

Chelsea were in a poor run of form before their two-game winning streak. Whether the Blues can build on their recent results remains to be seen.

