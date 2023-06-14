Fans on Twitter reacted as Netherlands named their starting XI for their UEFA Nations League semifinal against Croatia at the De Kup Stadium in Rotterdam on Wednesday (June 14).

Justin Bljlow starts in goal for the Oranje. Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake, Lutsharel Gerretruida and Denzel Dumfries are the four defenders. Xavi Simons, Frenkie de Jong, Mats Wieffer and Teun Koopmeiners are the four midfielders. Cody Gakpo and Donyell Malen start up front for Ronald Koeman's team.

Meanwhile, Dominik Livakovic starts for Croatia. Josip Sutalo, Domagoj VIda and Josip Juranovic are the four defenders. Mateo Kovacic, Marcelo Brozovic, Luka Modric, Luka Ivanuesec and Mario Pasalic comprise a five-man midfield. Andrej Kramaric and Ivan Perisic are the two attackers.

"Time for de Jong send Modric to Saudi packing."

Jai @jaigidwanii @TheEuropeanLad Starting ake should be a crime @TheEuropeanLad Starting ake should be a crime

Mohamed Luther King @_mo3RMFC_ @TheEuropeanLad Modric will cook each and every single Dutch player on this pitch @TheEuropeanLad Modric will cook each and every single Dutch player on this pitch

What Croatia captain Luka Modric said about Karim Benzema ahead of Netherlands clash?

Karim Benzema recently joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad as a free agent from Real Madrid. The Frenchman left the club after winning 25 trophies and scoring 354 goals.

Croatia captain Luka Modric was asked about Benzema leaving the club ahead of the clash against the Netherlands. The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner said (via Tribal Football):

"I already said what I think of him. I'm sorry that such an outstanding player is leaving, but everyone has their own career path and does what they think is best for them. We thank him for all he has done for Real Madrid, and we wish him good luck."

Modric himself has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League. Addressing the same, he said:

"I only have the national team in mind. As for Real Madrid, I've already said everything many times (that I want to stay), and I don't want to repeat myself."

Modric is expected to stay in the Spanish capital despite interest from the SPL. The midfielder, though, is focused on international commitments and beating the Dutch.

