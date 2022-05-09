"Title is so gone" "Fun while it lasted" - Liverpool fans concede Premier League title hopes as Manchester City thrash Newcastle United 5-0

Liverpool fans have conceded the Premier League title to Manchester City after the Cityzens beat Newcastle United 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, May 8.

The Reds have chased after City in what has been a scintillating title race, with as low as one point keeping both sides apart on the table. However, Jurgen Klopp and his men failed to see off Tottenham Hotspur, eventually ending the clash on Saturday, May 7, with a draw.

After the past weekend's games, Liverpool have 83 points from 35 matches. City, on the other hand, have 86 from the same number of games. Many Reds' fans will be hoping for a miracle that could see the Cityzens lose any of their next three games.

However, with Manchester City facing Wolverhampton, West Ham, and Aston Villa next, the chances of a draw or loss from Pep Guardiola's men are almost non-existent.

This has led to Kopites coming on Twitter to concede the Premier League title to City with tweets like this:

Sean @SeanDOlfc The title is so gone lol. They need to drop points TWICE The title is so gone lol. They need to drop points TWICE

Sean @SeanDOlfc TV and the house I’m watching it in for sale TV and the house I’m watching it in for sale

Laurie @LFCLaurie Crystanbul has scarred me about going for goal difference, but we might have to at this stage. Crystanbul has scarred me about going for goal difference, but we might have to at this stage.

Laurie @LFCLaurie Well that was fun while it lasted wasn’t it! Well that was fun while it lasted wasn’t it!

LFC NEWS @LFCTransferNRS People actually thought Newcastle were getting something today.... People actually thought Newcastle were getting something today....

TR 23🇮🇳 @kop_for_ever We successfully bottled our massive goal difference as well We successfully bottled our massive goal difference as well ✌

Even if Liverpool are able to win their next three games in a row, it already looks like the Premier League title has eluded them for Manchester City. The Reds still have some consolation, having already won the Carabao Cup, while preparing to face Chelsea in the FA Cup.

With some luck on their side, they can beat Real Madrid in the Champions League and bring home three trophies for the season.

Liverpool prepare contract extension for former Manchester City star: Report

According to a report from The Telegraph, Jurgen Klopp has asked the higher-ups at Anfield to offer veteran utility man, James Milner, a contract extension at the end of the season.

The midfielder has shown himself to be versatile and vital to the Reds in his time at Anfield. He was set to be out of contract in the summer. However, he could have yet another season with the team.

Milner was signed on a free transfer from Manchester City under Brendan Rodgers in 2015. He has gone to establish himself as a fan favorite and a leader in the last seven years. The English midfielder has made 287 appearances for the Reds, plying his trade across various positions on the pitch.

Klopp is reported to believe that the team could use the veteran’s experience and leadership for yet another year. The Liverpool chiefs could be in agreement with the German boss.

Milner has won almost every honor available in club football in his time at Anfield and will surely provide the necessary experience for the incoming players.

