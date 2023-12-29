"Today is a happy day" - Carlo Ancelotti reacts on social media after signing new contract with Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti is delighted to have extended his contract with Real Madrid, keeping him tied to the Santiago Bernabeu until 2026.

The has been much speculation over Ancelotti's future heading toward the new year. The Italian's previous contract was set to expire next June and he's been linked with the Brazil national team job.

However, Ancelotti put pen to paper on a new deal with Real Madrid and will now spend at least two more years at the Bernabeu. The iconic coach called it a happy day as his story with Los Blancos continues. He wrote on his Instagram story (via MadridXtra):

"Today is a happy day. Real Madrid and I continue our path together in search of new and greater successes. Thanks to everyone and Hala Madrid!”

Ancelotti has been a massive success with Madrid, guiding them to 10 major trophies over two spells with the La Liga giants. He returned to the Bernabeu in July 2021 and won the UEFA Champions League the following year.

His Merengues side have made an excellent start to the season, sitting top of the La Liga table. They have won 14 of 18 games and are also in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League and the Copa del Rey Round of 32.

Jude Bellingham gave credit to Ancelotti for his scintillating start at Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham has flourished under Carlo Ancelotti.

Jude Bellingham has shone at Real Madrid since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in the summer for €103 million. The English superstar has posted a remarkable 17 goals and five assists in 21 games across competitions.

The 20-year-old was recognized for a superb 2022-23 year as he was awarded the Golden Boy award. He spoke after winning that award about the important role Ancelotti has played in his groundbreaking start at the Bernabeu (via FlashScore):

"My explosion this year? I put myself into it, a fierce commitment to improving myself with work, but the credit goes to coach Ancelotti who found the right position for me and gave me more freedom on the pitch."

Ancelotti handed Bellingham an attacking midfield role after he arrived from Dortmund. The England international had previously played further back in midfield for BvB.

The Italian tactician's decision has paid dividends with Bellingham enjoying a rich vein of form. He's La Liga's top scorer with 13 goals in 16 games, which includes a memorable brace in a 2-1 comeback victory against El Clasico rivals Barcelona.