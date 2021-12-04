Toni Kroos picks dream Real Madrid 5-a-side team; snubs Cristiano Ronaldo

German midfielder Toni Kroos left out former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo when asked about his all-time Real Madrid five-a-side team.

In July 2014, Toni Kroos joined Reak Madrid in a deal worth around £25 million from Bayern Munich. He helped propel Los Blancos to three consecutive UEFA Champions league titles from 2016-18. He has till date registered 24 goals and 70 assists in 323 appearances across all competitions.

Regardless, Toni Kroos decided against putting the club’s record scorer Cristiano Ronaldo in his five-a-side team. He said in an interview with Marca:

"I have to choose Iker and I had the pleasure of playing with him for a bit and he was a very special goalkeeper. My first choice for the defence is Roberto Carlos - a defender who was a lot more than just a defender. He scored a lot of goals with his amazing left foot and he is also a great guy who sometimes travels with us and the team, so I think that I know him a bit now. Like all Brazilian guys, he has a great personality and he is also in great shape – an absolute legend."

Kroos went on to select Zinedine Zidane, along with Uli Stielike. The latter was known for his stamina and football intelligence and is one of the greatest midfielders Real Madrid have ever had.

Kroos further added:

"Then I choose Uli Stielike – I have a lot of respect for him for playing so many games with Real Madrid, it was incredible and he is my choice.The next one is, of course, Zinedine Zidane – not only someone who I was fortunate to have as a great coach for a couple of years but as a player he was an idol.The way he played was always great to watch – no doubt that Zizou has to be in this squad."

Cristiano Ronaldo’s exploits with Real Madrid not enough to break into Toni Kroos’ Real Madrid 5-a-side team?

Cristiano Ronaldo only won four Ballon d’Or awards during his time at Real Madrid. He also became the club’s all-time top-scorer with 450 goals in 438 appearances. In doing so, Ronaldo broke Spanish legend Raul’s record, who scored 323 goals.

Ronaldo took only 310 games as opposed to Raul’s 741 which puts an unfair complexion on the Spanish striker’s record.

Regardless, this was not enough for Kroos to put Cristiano Ronaldo in his five-a-side Real Madrid team. The German midfielder instead chose Raul as the striker. He said:

“Next is Raul – a player that I was always watching as he is a joy to watch. I always had the feeling that he was a great mentality player that gave everything and that he was a great captain. And as I know today, when I have the pleasure of occasionally seeing him, he is a great guy and a role model on how to be a superstar. Raul has to be the striker."

Seeing how competitive Cristiano Ronaldo is, he will not be too pleased about being left out.

