"Too slow for the Premier League", "Not sure why they've bought him" - Manchester United fans unhappy with 23-year-old star after Liverpool loss

Manchester United fans have slammed summer signing Joshua Zirkzee after he missed two big chances and had a poor outing in their 3-0 loss against Liverpool. The two Premier League giants locked horns at Old Trafford on Sunday, September 1.

Liverpool dominated in the first half, taking full advantage of Casemiro's errors in midfield to break the deadlock. Luis Diaz (35', 42') netted a brace to make it 2-0 going into half-time before Mohamed Salah scored in his third league game in a row in the 56th minute to seal a 3-0 win.

Zirkzee - who scored on his Premier League debut against Fulham this season - had a massive chance to get Manchester United back into the game in the 63rd minute. Marcus Rashford delivered a good cross into the box only for the Dutchman to head the ball straight at Alisson. Zirkzee then missed another golden opportunity 15 minutes later, missing the target altogether from close range.

Moreover, the 23-year-old created zero chances, completed zero dribbles from three attempts, and lost 10 duels. He became the first Manchester United to do so since these stats became available in 2015 (via StatMuse FC).

One Manchester United fan posted:

"Utd badly need a strong centre forward. There is no target up front with Zirkzee, I’m not sure why they’ve bought him?!"

Another fan tweeted:

"Very True. Zirkzee is just too slow for the premier league"

Other fan reactions can be viewed below:

"I think there’s a player in Hojlund but Zirkzee seems miles off it," one fan commented

"Everything about Zirkzee screams Wolves. There’s absolutely no way Manchester Utd should be signing him, and yet he’s gonna play 40 games for them this season," another wrote

"He’s not quick, doesn’t hold the ball up, not a natural finisher, doesn’t make runs in behind. Don’t really know what United saw in him," another tweeted

"He looks scarily off the level of Liverpool’s attacking line up. This is his cup final so probably raised his game a bit and he’s still a million miles away," another chimed in

"Serious clubs are buying Haaland as their main striker whereas United is buying a certain Joshua Zirkzee and a Rasmus Hojlund. Serious clubs have squad depth as United first eleven can't even make the second team of serous teams. Horrible and shocking," one fan typed

"It was a sobering day for Erik Ten Hag" - Manchester United legend Gary Neville gives his verdict after Liverpool defeat

Gary Neville reckons Liverpool fully deserved to defeat Manchester United after watching his former side fall to a 3-0 loss at Old Trafford. The Sky Sports pundit also stated that the club needs to evaluate whether they are on the right path in the coming months.

Neville told Sky Sports (via @UnitedStandMUFC):

"Liverpool fully deserved their victory, it was a sobering day for Erik Ten Hag, his players and for the new ownership sat in the stand en-masse, looking at it and thinking whether they're on the right path. That's the question they have to ask in the next few months."

Manchester United had more possession (53 percent) compared to Liverpool (47 percent) but were unable to prevent the Reds from running riot. The latter had 11 shots in total, with three being on target and had four big chances with an xG of 1.73. In contrast, the hosts had eight shots with three on target but missed all three of their big chances (xG of 1.36).

Ten Hag and Co. next face Southampton in the league on Saturday, September 14.

