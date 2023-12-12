"Top of the group", "Let's go boys" - Fans react as Arsenal draw 1-1 at PSV in UEFA Champions League

Fans have reacted to Arsenal drawing 1-1 at PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (December 12).

It was a dead rubber, as both sides were already assured of their place in the knockouts. The Gunners beat Lens 6-0 at home on matchday five to win the group while PSV recovered from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at Sevilla.

Expectedly, Mikel Arteta made as many as eight changes from the Gunners team that lost 1-0 at Aston Villa in the Premier League at the weekend. The visitors soaked up some early PSV pressure before opening the scoring through Eddie Nketiah.

The runaway Eredivisie leaders hit back after the break, with Yorbe Vertessen equalising five minutes into the second period. With little to play for, neither side showed much enterprise to go for the winner as a draw ensued.

Nevertheless, fans are delighted with the Gunners winning the group, with one tweeting:

"Top of the group"

"Top of the group"

Another chimed in:

"Let's gooo boys"

Here's a look at the top reactions on X:

The Gunners ended their group-stage campaign with four wins and a draw from six games, finishing four points clear of second-placed PSV (9).

What's next for Arsenal?



Having reached the Champions League knockouts as group winners, Arsenal face one of the seven runner-ups (except Premier League teams and PSV) in the Round of 16 in February/March. The draw is on Monday (December 18).

Arteta's side now turn their attention back to the Premier League, where they ceded top spot last weekend following their defeat at Villa Park. The Gunners are a point behind Liverpool (37) after 16 games, having won 11 times and losing twice.

They next take on Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates on Sunday (December 17). A win will momentarily take them to the top, with the Reds playing Manchester United at Anfield in a late kick-off.