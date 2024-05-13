“Top tactical minds” - Carlo Ancelotti names 5 current Real Madrid stars who could become ‘amazing managers’

Carlo Ancelotti has named five players from the current Real Madrid squad who he believes can become great managers in the future. The Italian manager included defenders Nacho, and Dani Carvajal, and midfielders Dani Ceballos, Toni Kroos, and Luka Modrić in that list.

Speaking about the players, Carlo Ancelotti praised their tactical abilities and said (via Madrid Zone):

"Nacho, Carvajal, Ceballos, Kroos and Modric could all become amazing managers. They have top tactical minds."

The Los Blancos captain came to Santiago Bernabéu in 2011 and was followed by Modrić the following year. Carvajal started with the La Liga giants in 2013 while Kroos signed in 2013 and Ceballos in 2017.

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham recently named the midfield duo as the best players he has played with in his career and said (via Madrid Zone):

"Best players I’ve played with? Toni Kroos or Luka Modrić."

Real Madrid have already bagged their 36th La Liga title last week while still having four more league fixtures remaining. While they have already won the Supercopa de España, Los Blancos will be aiming for the UEFA Champions League trophy to add to the list of silverware this season.

After beating Bayern Munich 4-3 on aggregate in the semi-final, Carlo Ancelotti's squad will face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final on July 1 at Wembley Stadium.

Real Madrid midfielder sends message to Bayern Munich captain after recent UCL clash

Real Madrid's 34-year-old midfielder Toni Kroos sent his wishes to Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer after the German goalkeeper completed his 500th Bundesliga appearance.

Neuer has kept 225 clean sheets across competitions from his 500 Bundesliga appearances and played a total of 520 matches in all competitions for Bayern Munich, managing 244 clean sheets in the process.

Following the Bavarians' latest league victory against VfL Wolfsburg (2-0), Neuer took to Instagram to share images from the clash and wrote in the caption:

"Thank you dear FC Bayern fans, for the great support in the last home game of the season! It was a very positive energy in the stadium, especially after the disappointment during the week. I'm very happy about the confident and focused performance by the whole team in my 500th Bundesliga match."

Even though Los Blancos eliminated Bayern Munich from the Champions League semi-final, Kroos commented on his national teammate's celebratory post and wrote:

"The Best!!!"

Toni Kroos, who played for the Bavarians from 2007 to 2014, has shared the pitch with Manuel Neuer 215 times for Bayern Munich and the Germany national team.