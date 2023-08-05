"Totally dominated", "What a drubbing" - Fans stunned by Spain's 5-1 win over Switzerland at FIFA Women's World Cup

Spain have qualified for the quarter-finals of the FIFA Women's World Cup after thrashing Switzerland. La Roja handed the Swiss side their heaviest defeat ever at the tournament, which saw them concede as many goals as they did in the previous seven games.

Aitana Bonmati masterclass that saw her get two goals and as many assists helped her side seal the comfortable win. She even managed to finish the match with a stunning 90% pass accuracy and was the best player on the field.

The Barcelona star opened the scoring for Spain in the 5th minute of the match, but Laia Codina handed Switzerland a lifeline just six minutes later. The defender passed the ball back to her goalkeeper without looking up and ended up slotting the ball into the net from 40 yards out.

Spain did not let the own goal let them down and kept pushing for their second goal of the match. Alba Redondo managed to get them the lead again in the 21st minute, and it was one-way traffic since then.

Bonmati doubled the lead in the 36th minute before Codina found the back of the net on the right side just before half time to make it 4-1 at the break. Jennifer Hermoso scored the lone goal of the second half and sealed the comfortable win.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the big win at the FIFA Women's World Cup:

Spain bounce back after shock loss to Japan in FIFA Women's World Cup

Spain were written off by the fans earlier this week after they were thrashed 4-0 by Japan. La Roja produced a perfect performance to show that they were still in to go all the way and take the trophy with them.

Laia Codina's misplaced pass was the only issue in the awe-inspiring performance. Cata Coll, the goalkeeper who was making her debut in place of the regular Misa Rodriguez, will be a bit disappointed as she could have got a clean sheet if not for that unfortunate back pass.

Spain will next play on August 11th in the first match of the FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinals. Their opponents will be decided on Sunday when South Africa take on the Netherlands.