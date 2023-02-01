Tottenham forced to terminate contract of Matt Doherty because of new FIFA rule - Reports 

Tottenham Hotspur were forced to terminate Matt Doherty's contract to allow the player to join Atletico Madrid on a free transfer. Pedro Porro's move to Spurs from Sporting CP is soon to be made official. The north London-based side recently loaned out Djed Spence to Ligue 1 side Rennes.

Spence was the eighth player to be loaned out from Spurs this season. This meant Doherty, who was originally supposed to join Atletico on a loan, couldn't be loaned out. Harry Winks, Tanguy Ndombele, Bryan Gil, Joe Rodon, Sergio Regulion, Giovani Lo Celso, and Destiny Udogie are the other Spurs players on loan. According to FIFA rules, a maximum of eight players can be loaned out at a time.

The rule states (via Football.London):

"From 1 July 2022 until 30 June 2023, a maximum of 8 players loaned out. A maximum of 8 players loaned in between 1 July 2022 and 30 June 2023, a club can loan OUT eight players during a registration period and then loan OUT another (different) set of eight players in the second registration period of the same season, provided there are never more than eight loans OUT at any time during the relevant season."

Doherty made 73 appearances for Tottenham during his time at the club, scoring three goals and providing nine assists. He made 10 appearances under Antonio Conte this season before finalizing his move to Atleti.

EuroFoot @eurofootcom Tottenham have fully TERMINATED Matt Doherty's contract! He has now signed for Atlético Madrid. Tottenham have fully TERMINATED Matt Doherty's contract! He has now signed for Atlético Madrid. 🚨🇮🇪 Tottenham have fully TERMINATED Matt Doherty's contract! He has now signed for Atlético Madrid. https://t.co/lcA0UforjF

Pundit urges Tottenham to appoint Real Madrid legend if Antonio Conte leaves

Antonio Conte - Premier League

Antonio Conte's future at Tottenham is uncertain and the Italian could leave at the end of the season. Pundit Alasdair Gold recently urged Spurs to appoint Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane if the Italian leaves. He told Football.London in a Q & A:

“Tottenham have to get the next manager right. You know who I would give it to if it was free. Zidane! Someone has to get this club believing and playing – they need to start scoring goals in the first half.”

Poll : 0 votes