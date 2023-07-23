Tottenham interested in signing Kylian Mbappe as PSG continue talks for Harry Kane: Reports

As per Spanish outlet MARCA, Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined the race to sign Real Madrid target and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe.

The French star's future at PSG has become increasingly uncertain, with his contract expiring at the end of the upcoming season.

In May, Mbappe confirmed his decision not to extend his stay with PSG beyond 2024, leading to tensions within the club. The Frech club, unwilling to risk losing him for free in a year, have considered selling him.

Real Madrid were initially seen as a potential destination for Mbappe. Still, their recent record-breaking signing of Jude Bellingham might hinder their ability to meet his reported asking price of around €200 million (£173.1 million).

PSG's president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, had set a two-week deadline for Kylian Mbappe to sign an extension, stating the club wouldn't risk losing "the best player in the world for free." However, as three weeks have passed, Mbappe is yet to commit to a long-term future with the Parisian club, leading to uncertainty in the transfer market.

Amidst this situation, Tottenham Hotspur have emerged as a contender in the race for Mbappe's signature. The Premier League giants are yet to officially declare the future of their star striker, Harry Kane, amidst interest from several clubs.

Mbappe dismissed rumors of joining Tottenham earlier in 2021 when actor Tom Holland tried to persuade him to join the North London club.

However, with the transfer window still open, anything, in what has become one of the biggest transfer sagas, involving the French forward and various top clubs is possible.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) expect Chelsea bid for Kylian Mbappe next week - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are gearing up for Kylian Mbappe's potential transfer as the club anticipate negotiations to commence next week, as per Sky Sports. With formal offers expected from various suitors, including Saudi Arabia and Chelsea, Mbappe's future at PSG seems increasingly uncertain.

After years of speculation, the French forward's exit from the French capital appears more likely, as he was notably excluded from the squad for the team's pre-season tour of Asia. Chelsea, under the leadership of their new owners, notably the Todd Boehly-led coalition, has been spending heavily on quality players, making Mbappe another possible high-profile acquisition for the Blues.

Throughout his six prolific seasons in Paris, Kylian Mbappe has solidified his position as one of the era's greatest players. He has amassed an impressive record of 212 goals in 260 appearances across all competitions, alongside his achievements with the French national team.

As formal negotiations kick off, the football world eagerly awaits the developments surrounding Kylian Mbappe's future and his potential move to Chelsea or other interested parties.