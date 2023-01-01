Tottenham launch €35m bid for Barcelona attacker as Arsenal and AC Milan remain on the lookout: Reports

According to Fichajes, Tottenham Hotspur have launched a €35 million bid for Barcelona attacker Ferran Torres. The Catalan club, however, are looking for a fee of €50 million for the player.

Torres has struggled for game time under Xavi this season. He has made 19 appearances for the Blaugranas, with only seven of those coming as a start. Torres has scored five goals and provided an assist this campaign.

The Blaugranas are looking to sell the player and get some much-needed funds. Tottenham, meanwhile, are looking to strengthen their attacking pool.

Apart from Spurs, Arsenal and AC Milan are also interested in Torres. The Gunners have Mykhailo Mudryk on their radar. The Ukrainian is also a huge admirer of the club. However, if the pursuit of Mudryk fails, Torres is an alternative for the club.

Rafael Leao's future, meanwhile, is uncertain for the Rossoneri. They have Torres on their radar as a potential replacement for the Portuguese winger.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez reacted to the draw against Espanyol

Barcelona could only manage a draw upon their return to action following the 2022 FIFA World Cup break. Xavi Hernandez reacted to the game as he told the media afterwards (via Barca Universal):

“The result is our fault. We can talk about the referee but the mistakes are ours, when you forgive so much and you are not effective these things can happen, these are games you have to win.”

Barcelona are currently level on points with Real Madrid in the La Liga title race. Speaking of the duel, he said:

“It was important to finish the year with a positive result, it’s true that we are still leaders in the league, alongside Real Madrid, but we lost two points because of us.”

Xavi further slammed referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz, who handed out 12 yellow cards and two red cards during the game. He said:

“Today, Lahoz lost control of the game. The game got out of control. Lahoz is a referee who takes decisions calmly but today he was out of control, but I don’t blame him for anything. You ask me about the referee and I can’t control him, he should come out and talk about his decisions.”

