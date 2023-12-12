Tottenham and Liverpool keen on signing Championship midfielder, player likely to leave current club next summer - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are interested in signing talented midfielder Hayden Hackney from Championship side Middlesbrough, as per the Daily Mail. Both teams are looking to strengthen their respective squads.

The England U-21 international has impressed greatly in the Championship, with his form catching the eye of the Premier League's big boys.

Middlesbrough enjoyed a great run in the second half of last season, and their upturn in form coincided with the emergence of Hayden Hackney as a first-team regular. The midfielder has continued to perform excellently this season, with his form for Boro earning him his first invitation to the England U-21 squad.

Hackney is in the best hands possible at the Riverside Stadium where he plays under Michael Carrick, whose former club is among those interested in the 21-year-old. Hackney has played 20 times this season for his side, and is expected to remain at the club until at least the summer of 2024.

Tottenham Hotspur have registered their interest in Hackney for January, as they are prepared to add to their midfield in the winter. Spurs are already without Rodrigo Bentancur, who is set to face a lengthy spell on the sidelines, and they will lose Pape Sarr and Yves Bissouma to the AFCON.

Like Spurs, Liverpool are interested in signing the young midfielder to add quality to their squad. The Reds have prioritized midfield recruitment of late, and Jurgen Klopp is interested in adding at least one more midfielder in the coming months.

Spurs are most interested in signing Hackney and may attempt to sign the youngster in January, with the board prepared to sanction the signing. Hackney's quality means that he will be a Premier League player very soon, as he has the ability to play at that level.

Liverpool, Tottenham among Premier League high-flyers after disappointing season

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur were in similar situations at the end of the 2022-23 season, as they finished fifth and eighth, respectively. This meant that Liverpool did not qualify for the UEFA Champions League and Tottenham missed out on European football, altogether.

Both sides have managed to turn things around this season so far, with the Reds top of the pile and Spurs in fifth place. Tottenham had a change in management at the start of the season, with Ange Postecoglou taking over at the club.

Both sides are on course to finish at the top end of the league table and potentially challenge for the Premier League title. Traditionally two of the league's Big Six teams, both sides are back where they belong.