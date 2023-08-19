Toulouse 1-1 PSG: 5 talking points as Les Parisiens' mediocre performances continue | Ligue 1 2023-24

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) continued to go without a win in Ligue 1 after a 1-1 draw against Toulouse on Saturday, August 19.

The home side had lost the past seven games in a row against Les Parisiens and were looking to avoid continuing their streak. Following a 2-1 win over FC Nantes in the first week, Toulouse welcomed back Thijs Dallinga from injury.

PSG, on the other hand, played out a drab 0-0 draw against Lorient last week. The notable news was the return of Kylian Mbappe, who was named on the bench after many rumors of the Frenchman leaving the club.

The first half failed to generate many chances. PSG enjoyed 80% of the possession but were unable to create clear-cut opportunities, with Goncalo Ramos coming closest.

At the other end, Mikkel Desler shot over the bar as Toulouse had a rare moment of possession in an otherwise drab game. The defending champs thought they had taken the lead when Warren Zaire-Emery scored after a cleared cross, but Lee was ruled offside.

Luis Enrique decided to bring on Mbappe and new signing Ousmane Dembele as PSG searched for their first goal of the season. They did not have to wait long, with the Frenchman converting from the spot after being fouled in the box.

Les Parisiens continued to enjoy the lion's share of the ball, with Dembele having a shot blocked after some brilliant dribbling.

The game turned on its head late when the home side was awarded a penalty. The referee pointed to the spot after Achraf Hakimi tripped Zakaria Aboukhlal in the box. Aboukhlal later leveled from the spot.

PSG are still searching for their first win after two mediocre performances. Here are five talking points from the game.

#5 Toulouse escaped with a point

The home side had endured a tough run of form against PSG leading up to the match. In the first half, they struggled to get on the ball, having just 20% of possession.

They had to wait until late to get an opportunity to score, with a penalty that leveled the scores. They continue their unbeaten start to the campaign after a win in the first week.

#4 A poor first half from both sides

The first half was a dull affair, with neither side able to create clear-cut chances. While the visitors enjoyed most of the possession, it was passive football.

If Les Parisiens want to start winning games, they will have to create more attacking threats.

#3 A good debut for Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele had a good performance off the bench after joining from Barcelona in a deal worth around €50 million.

After not featuring in the first game of the season, the winger was subbed in after 50 minutes and was a constant threat to the Toulouse defense. He finished with two key passes and six completed dribbles.

#2 Kylian Mbappe showed his class

After rumors of an exit this summer that saw him miss the clash against Lorient, Mbappe was named on the bench after returning to first-team training.

The Frenchman provided an immediate spark, winning a penalty and scoring to give his side the lead. He finished with one key pass, one shot on target, and two dribbles completed.

#1 PSG have to figure out their mess quickly

The defending champions have endured two lackluster performances to begin their Ligue 1 campaign.

Following a dull 0-0 draw against Lorient, it looked like more of the same for Luis Enrique's men before Mbappe opened the scoring. However, a late penalty robbed them of all three points.