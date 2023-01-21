"Tripped rushing to the McDonald's queue" - Real Madrid fans enraged as attacker faces spell on sidelines with yet another injury

Real Madrid attacker Eden Hazard has picked up yet another injury, and fans are furious. The Belgian has endured an injury-ridden spell at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 30-year-old has made just 73 appearances across competitions over the course of four seasons with Los Blancos, scoring seven goals and providing 11 assists.

Hazard had promised fans that this campaign would be different (via the Daily Mail):

"The coach understood my situation, as did the medical staff. ... We have worked well. Now I feel really good. I am desperate to show everyone what I can do. ... My first three seasons at Real have not gone well."

However, Hazard has once again struggled with fitness problems, featuring just seven times, scoring one goal and contributing one assist. A lack of form has also hit the Belgian but injuries have also taken their toll.

His latest knock has infuriated Real Madrid fans, who are seemingly losing patience with the veteran winger. They're not surprised by the development being reported by Diario AS. However, fans are still annoyed that a player their club spent €115 million from Chelsea for is still experiencing fitness issues.

Here's how fans reacted on Twitter to Hazard's latest injury:

Real Madrid face Athletic Bilbao on Sunday (January 22) at the Bernabeu as they look to keep the pace with league leaders Barcelona. However, Hazard seems to have been ruled out for the clash.

Real Madrid's Hazard has meeting with Al Nassr manager Rudi Garcia over potential move

Hazard could be headed to the Middle East.

Hazard's contract with Real Madrid expires in 2024, but he could be on the move in the summer, with Saudi Pro League giants Al Nassr interested. Reports claim that the former LOSC Lille forward met with the club's coach Garcia to discuss a potential transfer.

Carlo Ancelotti's side were visiting the Middle East as part of the Supercopa de Espana, where they lost the final to El Clasico rivals Barcelona on January 15. The Belgian didn't feature there and was an unused substitute.

If Hazard does head to Al Nassr, he will follow in the footsteps of Los Blancos legend Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived in Riyadh earlier this month. The Portuguese great signed a two-year contract worth a whooping €200 million.

After a disappointing time at the club, the Belgian will need to decide whether now is the right time to depart Madrid. If Al Nassr do make their interest concrete, a new environment for the attacker may see him flourish.

