"Trophyless season loading", "Will jinx everything" - Fans fear 'Drake curse' as Canadian rapper shows off Real Madrid star's jersey on Instagram

Canadian rapper Drake showed off a jersey of Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior on Instagram. Fans on Twitter are fearing the worst after seeing Drake put up Vinicius' jersey.

Drake has a notorious reputation in the sports world regarding his support or prediction for a team or individual, often leading to his chosen team or player to lose. Fans have invented a term called 'the Drake curse' to describe the same.

Hence, fans are worried about a trophless campaign for Los Blancos after Drake uploaded an image of Vinicius' new No. 7 jersey on Instagram story.

Check out Drake's Instagram story:

A screenshot of Drake's Instagram story

One fan said that Los Blancos might fail to show their best form during the new season, tweeting:

"Drake curse in Madrid, Trophyless season loading."

Another chimed in:

"He will jinx everything."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Bisswas Culer @culerboi @MadridXtra Drake curse in Madrid, Trophyless season loading

☔ @fakesthetics @MadridXtra drake has the opportunity to do one of the funniest things.

GOPOLANG @Official_Monawa @MadridXtra Oh no, don't they know the Drake curse

Rodrygo wants PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe's future has been up in the air, as the Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer.

Mbappe has already informed the Parisians about his decision to not renew his contract beyond 2024. Hence, a move to Los Blancos appears to be a real possibility.

Speaking about Mbappe potentially arriving at the Madrid giants, Rodrygo said (via GOAL):

"Of course, I hope Mbappe comes because he will help us a lot. He is a real star, but we really don't know anything."

Karim Benzema has left the Spanish capital at the end of last season. Hence, a new attacker is needed in Los Blancos' ranks. Mbappe could be a fabulous addition, as the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is one of the best players in the world.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, meanwhile, recently said that he's shocked to learn about Mbappe's decision to not renew his deal beyond 2024 (via Eurosport):

“We want him to stay, but he can't leave for free. There was a verbal agreement, and he had discussed it in an interview. And I was really shocked to learn that he had decided to leave for free. It’s very disappointing."

The Real Madrid-target is PSG's all-time top scorer with 212 goals and also has 98 assists. He bagged 41 goals and ten assists last campaign.