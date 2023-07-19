"Trophyless season loading", "Will jinx everything" - Fans fear 'Drake curse' as Canadian rapper shows off Real Madrid star's jersey on Instagram

Canadian rapper Drake showed off a jersey of Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior on Instagram. Fans on Twitter are fearing the worst after seeing Drake put up Vinicius' jersey.
Drake has a notorious reputation in the sports world regarding his support or prediction for a team or individual, often leading to his chosen team or player to lose. Fans have invented a term called 'the Drake curse' to describe the same.
Hence, fans are worried about a trophless campaign for Los Blancos after Drake uploaded an image of Vinicius' new No. 7 jersey on Instagram story.
Check out Drake's Instagram story:
One fan said that Los Blancos might fail to show their best form during the new season, tweeting:
"Drake curse in Madrid, Trophyless season loading."
Another chimed in:
"He will jinx everything."
Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:
Rodrygo wants PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid
PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe's future has been up in the air, as the Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer.
Mbappe has already informed the Parisians about his decision to not renew his contract beyond 2024. Hence, a move to Los Blancos appears to be a real possibility.
Speaking about Mbappe potentially arriving at the Madrid giants, Rodrygo said (via GOAL):
"Of course, I hope Mbappe comes because he will help us a lot. He is a real star, but we really don't know anything."
Karim Benzema has left the Spanish capital at the end of last season. Hence, a new attacker is needed in Los Blancos' ranks. Mbappe could be a fabulous addition, as the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is one of the best players in the world.
PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, meanwhile, recently said that he's shocked to learn about Mbappe's decision to not renew his deal beyond 2024 (via Eurosport):
“We want him to stay, but he can't leave for free. There was a verbal agreement, and he had discussed it in an interview. And I was really shocked to learn that he had decided to leave for free. It’s very disappointing."
The Real Madrid-target is PSG's all-time top scorer with 212 goals and also has 98 assists. He bagged 41 goals and ten assists last campaign.