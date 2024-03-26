Troy Deeney claims 22-year-old Arsenal star is better than Rafael Leao, Alejandro Garnacho and Raheem Sterling

Former Premier League striker Troy Deeney has claimed that Arsenal attacker Buakyo Saka is better than Rafael Leao, Raheem Sterling and Alejandro Garnacho. Speaking to ESPN on TikTok, the former Watford striker was discussing some top-class wingers and raved about Saka.

The Forest Green was first asked to pick between the Arsenal star and Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling as Deeney picked the former. The 35-year-old also picked the England international ahead of in-form Manchester United wonderkid Alejandro Garnacho.

Deeney was then asked to choose between Saka and former Serie A Footballer of the Year Rafael Leao. Deeney opted to choose Saka ahead of the AC Milan superstar who has been among the best players in Italian football in recent years.

“Saka or Sterling?” Deeney was asked (As quoted by The Boot Room).

“Saka,” Deeney replied.

“Saka or Garnacho?” Deeney was asked.

“Saka,” Deeney answered.

“Saka or Leao?” Deeney was asked.

“Saka,” Deeney said.

Saka has established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League at a very young age. Just 22, he has already made 216 appearances for Arsenals scoring 54 goals and producing 53 assists.

Raheem Sterling, on the contrary, is pretty much on the wane and is now on the books of Chelsea. The 29-year-old has scored eight goals and provided 10 assists in 36 appearances this season but has been criticized for his inconsistency.

Garnacho is however a player who is just making a name for himself at Manchester United. The 19-year-old has become a key player for the Red Devils, having scored seven goals and provided four assists in 38 appearances this season.

Leao is an elite wide attacker who has been the star man for AC Milan in recent years. The Portugal international has scored 10 goals and provided 11 assists in 36 games across competitions this campaign.

Arsenal preparing an offer for Manchester City outcast: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly planning a raid on Premier League rivals Manchester City as they eye a move for Joao Cancelo in the summer. Cancelo fell out with Pep Guardiola last season and has since been loaned out to Bayern Munich and then Barcelona.

The Portugal international has enjoyed himself on loan at Barcelona this campaign, scoring four goals and creating four more in 32 appearances across competitions. However, the 29-year-old does not seem to have a future at the club and looks poised to leave this summer.

Barcelona are understood to be not in a financial position to sign Cancelo for £40 million and Arsenal are looking to take advantage of the situation. Arteta, who previously worked with Cancelo at Manchester City as Pep Guardiola's assistant, is keen on the experienced and versatile full-back to take his side to the next level.