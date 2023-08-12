“Trying to escape the early kickoff jinx”, “Tiny club” - Fans react hilariously as Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest is delayed for bizarre reason

Rival fans have provided interesting reactions to Arsenal's Premier League opener against Nottingham Forest at the Emirates on Saturday (August 12) being delayed.

The Gunners missed out on the Premier League by five points last term but are determined to mount another title challenge this season. Mikel Arteta and Co. will be keen to get the league off to a winning start against Nottingham Forest at home.

Arsenal and Nottingham Forest were scheduled to commence the game at 12:30 pm BST and announced their starting lineups accordingly. However, the kickoff has been delayed by 30 minutes due to rush at the turnstiles, which has prevented fans from entering the stadium on time.

"UPDATE: This afternoon's game with Nottingham Forest will now kick off at 1pm (UK), due to a delay at the turnstiles," the Premier League giants confirmed on Twitter.

While officials are hard at work to get the game underway, rival fans took the opportunity to aim digs at the north London giants. Many took to social media to react to the delay, with one tweeting:

"Arsenal trying to escape the early kickoff jinx."

Another tweeted:

"Haha! Such a tiny club"

One rival fan added:

"Embarrassing."

Another took the opportunity to aim a dig at Arteta's side:

"Arsenal making up excuses for having no fans"

One reacted to a photo of the Emirates Stadium with most seats yet to be filled, tweeting:

"Looks like the Etihad."

A Chelsea fan page quipped:

"Always bottling."

The Gunners will hope that the fans can enter the stadium in time for the kickoff and that the delay does not affect their game against Nottingham Forest.

How are Arsenal lining up against Nottingham Forest?

Arsenal commenced their 2023-24 season with the Community Shield clash against Manchester City at Wembley on August 6. They drew 1-1 with the Premier League giants in regulation time before winning the shootout 4-1.

Manager Mikel Arteta has made one change to the team that beat City last weekend. Gabriel Magalhaes has dropped to the bench, with Eddie Nketiah coming in. The Brazilian missing out on a starting berth means that either Thomas Partey or Declan Rice will play at the back.

Aaron Ramsdale starts in goal, with Ben White, William Saliba, Jurrien Timber and one of Rice and Partey playing ahead of him. Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz will pull the strings from midfield for the Gunners. Nketiah, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, meanwhile, lead the attack.