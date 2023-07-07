“Trying to save his a*s”, “Classless bum” – Fans fume as Aguero appears to change opinion on Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate

Sergio Aguero has drawn the ire of Lionel Messi fans by seemingly changing his stance over the debate between his Argentine compatriot and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Manchester City legend had previously claimed that Ronaldo, 38, was a 'normal player' when comparing him to Messi, 36. He insisted that most of the Portuguese icon's goals were free-kicks which he claimed were down to pure luck.

Aguero discussed the type of goals the legendary duo have scored during their illustrious careers. He stated:

“How many free-kick goals were shown? Ronaldo had 15 free kicks among his top 20 goals. In 15 of Messi’s top 20 goals, he dribbled past five players.”

Aguero received backlash from Cristiano Ronaldo fans for his comments and appears to have backtracked. He has now given a fresh take on the debate between the two footballing greats and has said that they are both on the same level (via Diego Futbol):

“Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are at the same football level.”

His comments have surprised many given his strong friendship with Lionel Messi. The duo were seen celebrating Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph together.

Aguero had the opportunity to play alongside the Inter Miami attacker during his career for La Abiceleste before retiring in 2021. He saw firsthand the magician that Messi is, a once-in-a-lifetime footballer who cemented his legacy in Qatar last year.

Lionel Messi has bagged 710 goals and 339 assists in 875 club games during his career. He has won the Ballon d'Or a record-breaking seven times and has won four UEFA Champions League trophies, 10 La Liga titles, and two Ligue 1 titles.

Many argue that Messi's World Cup heroics in Qatar have ended the debate between himself and Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, Aguero has reopened the case study between the iconic pair as he has placed Ronaldo on the same pedestal as Messi. His comments have merit given the Al Nassr frontman's incredible career.

Ronaldo has bagged 715 goals and 225 assists in 968 games during his career. He has won five Ballons d'Or, and five UEFA Champions League trophies, and has won titles in England, Spain, and Italy. The Real Madrid great also won the European Championships with Portugal in 2016.

It's fair to say that Aguero's change in opinion has not gone down well with fans. One fan lashed out at him for trying to save face:

"Dont care. Aguero is still a classless bum who degenerated to tier of twitch streaming kids. Now he trying to look serious again after everyone turned him into a bum."

Another fan thinks Aguero is just trying to stop the backlash he received over his previous comments:

"He's just trying to save his ass from all the criticism."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Argentine's new claim over the legendary duo:

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ Kun Aguero (Messi's friend):



“Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are at the same football level.”



Kun Aguero (Messi's friend):“Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are at the same football level.” https://t.co/16YBzEi0hF

Arjun Kedar @ArjunKedar3

You can have your favourite but never disrespect Ronaldo CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ Kun Aguero (Messi's friend):



“Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are at the same football level.”



Kun Aguero (Messi's friend):“Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are at the same football level.” https://t.co/16YBzEi0hF Never disrespect RonaldoYou can have your favourite but never disrespect Ronaldo twitter.com/CristianoXtra_… Never disrespect Ronaldo 🐐You can have your favourite but never disrespect Ronaldo twitter.com/CristianoXtra_…

Total Cristianinho @CristianinhoSr @CristianoXtra_ Dont care. Aguero is still a classless bum who degenerated to tier of twitch streaming kids. Now he trying to look serious again after everyone turned him into a bum. @CristianoXtra_ Dont care. Aguero is still a classless bum who degenerated to tier of twitch streaming kids. Now he trying to look serious again after everyone turned him into a bum.

Cristiano Ronaldo played down suggestions that Lionel Messi's World Cup triumph ended the debate

Lionel Messi captained Argentina to World Cup glory.

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke prior to last year's World Cup by insisting that no matter if he or Lionel Messi won the tournament their debate would still be intact. He said (via The Mirror):

“Even if I win the World Cup that will continue. Some people like me more, some less. It’s like in life, some like blondes, some like brunettes."

Cristiano Ronaldo was unable to fulfill his dream of winning the World Cup and watched on as Messi made history in Qatar. The iconic forward was also eyeing Eusebio's record of nine World Cup goals for Selecao das Quinas.

However, Ronaldo only managed one goal in last year's tournament taking his tally to eight overall. Meanwhile, Messi won the Golden Ball for his exploits in Qatar. He bagged seven goals and three assists in seven games as he finally lifted the World Cup trophy.

Poll : 0 votes