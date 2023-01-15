Twitter explodes as Arsenal make Premier League title statement with commanding 2-0 win against Tottenham

Arsenal won the North London battle by beating rivals Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 on Sunday (January 15) in the Premier League, sending Twitter into a frenzy. Hugo Lloris' woeful mistake and Martin Odegaard's fabulous strike secured the Gunners all three points.
Mikel Arteta's men pushed for an early opener, which arrived in the 14th minute after an embarrassing piece of goalkeeping from Tottenham shot-stopper Lloris. Bukayo Saka tricked his way into Spurs' box on the right flank before sending a deflected cross-shot on goal. Lloris tried palming the ball away, but it instead nestled in the back of the net.
Spurs were woeful at the back, with Gabriel Martinelli and Saka causing them all sorts of problems. Odegaard tried an effort from long range in the 22nd minute, but Lloris made a good stop to his credit.
Thomas Partey then smashed a rasping volley against Lloris' woodwork in the 24th minute as Arsenal piled on the pressure as Arteta's side proved why they're the league leaders.
Odegaard grabbed Arsenal's second in the 35th minute with a brilliant strike from outside the box, which Lloris could do nothing about. The Gunners captain was lively throughout and deserved his eighth goal of the season.
Tottenham striker Harry Kane was anonymous throughout the first half but came alive in the 40+2nd minute, sending a header rattling off the post. The English forward had another attempt on goal in the 50th minute as Spurs sought a goal, but Gunners goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale denied him.
The shot-stopper was impressive once again a minute later to deny Ryan Sessegnon after good work between the left-back and Kane. It was a much more feisty affair in the second half, with challenges flying in. Spurs defender Christian Romero was lucky to escape being sent off.
Eddie Nketiah had the perfect opportunity to put the game to bed in the 69th minute but failed to convert when through on goal, with Lloris making a save from the young forward.
However, it mattered not, as the Gunners saw out a key win that took them to 47 points and eight clear of second-placed Manchester City. Meanwhile, Spurs remain fifth, five points adrift of Manchester United (38) in fourth.
Gary Neville slams Tottenham's Lloris for error in Arsenal defeat
Neville, who was doing commentary for Sky Sports on the game between Tottenham and Arsenal, was in utter disbelief at Lloris' mistake.
The former Manchester United captain said:
"He started shakily with his feet, Lloris, and he’s followed it on now with his hands. Some may say there’s a deflection there that potentially causes him more of a problem, but he has to deal with that. It’s not good enough. ...I’m not sure who he (Lloris) is complaining to."
Lloris' campaign has been plagued with questionable performances. He has made 23 appearances across competitions, keeping seven clean sheets. It may not be too long before Spurs consider the future of the French keeper, whose contract expires next year.
According to Sky Sports, Conte's side are interested in signing Everton custodian Jordan Pickford as the Frenchman's replacement.
