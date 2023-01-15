Twitter explodes as Arsenal make Premier League title statement with commanding 2-0 win against Tottenham

Arsenal won the North London battle by beating rivals Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 on Sunday (January 15) in the Premier League, sending Twitter into a frenzy. Hugo Lloris' woeful mistake and Martin Odegaard's fabulous strike secured the Gunners all three points.

Mikel Arteta's men pushed for an early opener, which arrived in the 14th minute after an embarrassing piece of goalkeeping from Tottenham shot-stopper Lloris. Bukayo Saka tricked his way into Spurs' box on the right flank before sending a deflected cross-shot on goal. Lloris tried palming the ball away, but it instead nestled in the back of the net.

Spurs were woeful at the back, with Gabriel Martinelli and Saka causing them all sorts of problems. Odegaard tried an effort from long range in the 22nd minute, but Lloris made a good stop to his credit.

Thomas Partey then smashed a rasping volley against Lloris' woodwork in the 24th minute as Arsenal piled on the pressure as Arteta's side proved why they're the league leaders.

Odegaard grabbed Arsenal's second in the 35th minute with a brilliant strike from outside the box, which Lloris could do nothing about. The Gunners captain was lively throughout and deserved his eighth goal of the season.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane was anonymous throughout the first half but came alive in the 40+2nd minute, sending a header rattling off the post. The English forward had another attempt on goal in the 50th minute as Spurs sought a goal, but Gunners goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale denied him.

The shot-stopper was impressive once again a minute later to deny Ryan Sessegnon after good work between the left-back and Kane. It was a much more feisty affair in the second half, with challenges flying in. Spurs defender Christian Romero was lucky to escape being sent off.

Eddie Nketiah had the perfect opportunity to put the game to bed in the 69th minute but failed to convert when through on goal, with Lloris making a save from the young forward.

However, it mattered not, as the Gunners saw out a key win that took them to 47 points and eight clear of second-placed Manchester City. Meanwhile, Spurs remain fifth, five points adrift of Manchester United (38) in fourth.

Here's how Twitter reacted to another impressive victory for Arsenal and a woeful defeat for Tottenham:

Troll Football @TrollFootball Hugo Lloris vs Arsenal



Hugo Lloris vs Arsenalhttps://t.co/oXdRY2gem5

VUJ @DavidVujanic Hugo Lloris looks like he’d make a great poet, spending days wondering about the romance he shared with a Madame from his past, cigarette in hand, whiskey in the other. The constant look of fleeting nostalgia in his deep dark eyes. A mon ami, when will I be loved again x Hugo Lloris looks like he’d make a great poet, spending days wondering about the romance he shared with a Madame from his past, cigarette in hand, whiskey in the other. The constant look of fleeting nostalgia in his deep dark eyes. A mon ami, when will I be loved again x

Will Corton @thfc_will Lloris has got to be sold this month. Terminate his contract just do something with him Lloris has got to be sold this month. Terminate his contract just do something with him

Kaz @kazidris I know Lloris in there getting spoke to like this rn I know Lloris in there getting spoke to like this rn https://t.co/oPwMOeXZB0

Average Striker @AverageStriker Hugo Lloris first half highlights Hugo Lloris first half highlights https://t.co/lwO1skpCSH

EuroFoot @eurofootcom Martin Ødegaard's last 4 games for Martin Ødegaard's last 4 games for #AFC : 3 assists + 2 goals and counting. Been top class for Arteta's side, especially since the World Cup. 🇳🇴💫 Martin Ødegaard's last 4 games for #AFC: 3 assists + 2 goals and counting. Been top class for Arteta's side, especially since the World Cup. https://t.co/yQhuWCrwJ8

Arsenal @Arsenal



WHAT A STRIKE FROM ODEGAARD



0-2 (36) CAPTAIN FANTASTIC AGAINWHAT A STRIKE FROM ODEGAARD0-2(36) CAPTAIN FANTASTIC AGAIN 🚀WHAT A STRIKE FROM ODEGAARD 💥⚪️ 0-2 🔴 (36) https://t.co/NNoQh8ieic

- @AnfieldRd96 I hate to admit it, but Arsenal deserve it. They’ve been the best team in the league by a distance. Fair play. I hate to admit it, but Arsenal deserve it. They’ve been the best team in the league by a distance. Fair play.

Rena🥺🇦🇷 @_Ayenihannah Odegaard was definitely a diamond in the dirt all these years. What a player he's turning to be for Arsenal. Odegaard was definitely a diamond in the dirt all these years. What a player he's turning to be for Arsenal.

now.arsenal @now_arsenaI ODEGAARD IS THE BEST PLAYER IN THE LEAGUE RIGHT NOW. ODEGAARD IS THE BEST PLAYER IN THE LEAGUE RIGHT NOW.

Chrismìc Giroud @LikeChrisss Sometimes it takes the right situation and coach to get the best out of a player, now 9 years after his senior debut Odegaard is getting best player of the season early shout. Sometimes it takes the right situation and coach to get the best out of a player, now 9 years after his senior debut Odegaard is getting best player of the season early shout.

SAF Cal @sbc_tips Every week I think arsenal will fall apart and their season will unravel



But they haven't and now I don't think they will... unbelievable turn around by Arteta Every week I think arsenal will fall apart and their season will unravel But they haven't and now I don't think they will... unbelievable turn around by Arteta

Joe Thomlinson @joethomlinson



This feels like a Prem side vs. a League One team, seriously! Arteta handing out a tactical schooling to Conte out there…This feels like a Prem side vs. a League One team, seriously! Arteta handing out a tactical schooling to Conte out there…This feels like a Prem side vs. a League One team, seriously! 😳

Ciro Alcântara @paniguy Professor Mikel Arteta Professor Mikel Arteta

. @utdcynical Trust me nobody has watched Spurs once under Conte and thought “wow they’re actually decent” Trust me nobody has watched Spurs once under Conte and thought “wow they’re actually decent”

🇸🇪 @axelthfc Apparently rumours are going around that Conte spent these past couple of hours debating with Emerson Royal wether pineapple belongs on Pizza or not, instead of presenting his tactics to the squad Apparently rumours are going around that Conte spent these past couple of hours debating with Emerson Royal wether pineapple belongs on Pizza or not, instead of presenting his tactics to the squad

mariooooo 🥷 @marioo3s Harry Kane, for a guy PL fans compares to some of the best, is utterly disgraceful in big games and when his team needs him Harry Kane, for a guy PL fans compares to some of the best, is utterly disgraceful in big games and when his team needs him

James. @afcjxmes How many fouls is Romero allowed? How many fouls is Romero allowed?

MS @Mith23_ SAKA IS MY WINGERRR

SAKA IS MY WINGERRR https://t.co/ybtfMhPc6l

Yannick Bolasie @YannickBolasie 🏿 Today there has been so many top performances for Arsenal but a special mention for Nketiah, he’s had such a good game…hold up play, the running in behind keeping the defenders occupied and the fight he’s shown, not easy at all in such a big game Today there has been so many top performances for Arsenal but a special mention for Nketiah, he’s had such a good game…hold up play, the running in behind keeping the defenders occupied and the fight he’s shown, not easy at all in such a big game 💪🏿

Gary Neville slams Tottenham's Lloris for error in Arsenal defeat

The Spurs captain's blunder was criticised by Neville.

Neville, who was doing commentary for Sky Sports on the game between Tottenham and Arsenal, was in utter disbelief at Lloris' mistake.

The former Manchester United captain said:

"He started shakily with his feet, Lloris, and he’s followed it on now with his hands. Some may say there’s a deflection there that potentially causes him more of a problem, but he has to deal with that. It’s not good enough. ...I’m not sure who he (Lloris) is complaining to."

Lloris' campaign has been plagued with questionable performances. He has made 23 appearances across competitions, keeping seven clean sheets. It may not be too long before Spurs consider the future of the French keeper, whose contract expires next year.

According to Sky Sports, Conte's side are interested in signing Everton custodian Jordan Pickford as the Frenchman's replacement.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man Utd vs Man City and Tottenham vs Arsenal! Click here

Poll : 0 votes