"Insane ghosting from Messi," "Club of losers" - Twitter explodes as PSG fall to shock 1-0 home defeat against Lyon

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) suffered a 1-0 home defeat against Olympique Lyon in their Ligue 1 clash despite having the likes of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe on the pitch. Fans on Twitter were left enraged to see their favorite team lose.

Gianluigi Donnarumma brought down Alexandre Lacazette inside the Lyon penalty area in the 36th minute, prompting the referee to point to the spot. Donnarumma was also booked for the offense.

Lacazette, however, squandered the opportunity to put his team ahead. The Frenchman hit the post with his effort in the 39th minute.

Lyon eventually took the lead in the 58th minute through Bradley Barcola. He finished at the far post to give the visitors the lead after a spell of sustained pressure.

Messi had two opportunities where he could have set Kylian Mbappe up. However, the Argentine decided to go alone. He failed to find the back of the net on both occasions.

Mbappe, however, missed a few gilt-edged opportunities of his own, especially on the occasion when the Argentine set him up with a back-heel pass.

Here are some of the best reactions from fans across Twitter as PSG played Olympique Lyon at home:

Troll Football @Troll_Fotballl PSG players are so pointless, even Messi had to discuss strategy with his Argentine teammate Tagliafico, how to get out from this hell? PSG players are so pointless, even Messi had to discuss strategy with his Argentine teammate Tagliafico, how to get out from this hell? https://t.co/Pv3HdieuFL

𝐄𝐋𝐈 𝐋𝐄𝐄💥🏅 @Eli_leefcb Mbappe lost the ball and Lyon scores,but hey it’s Messi’s fault. Mbappe lost the ball and Lyon scores,but hey it’s Messi’s fault. https://t.co/7hr6hcvaNC

ganesh🇦🇷 @breathMessi21 Guess which player they whistle at Guess which player they whistle at😂😂 https://t.co/t4OXLW2FVW

славоид @slxvxid "Future GOAT" Mbappe getting fully locked up by washed Dejan Lovren "Future GOAT" Mbappe getting fully locked up by washed Dejan Lovren

Le biggest fan @BiggestfanFCB Mbappé et Messi vont se barrer de ce club de perdants Mbappé et Messi vont se barrer de ce club de perdants

Bernito Debrief @najb77 🏽‍♂️ @psgcommunity_ Égoïste ce soir , deux occasions de buts où il peut servir Mbappé mais il préfère y aller seul , c'est fou🏽‍♂️ @psgcommunity_ Égoïste ce soir , deux occasions de buts où il peut servir Mbappé mais il préfère y aller seul , c'est fou 🙆🏽‍♂️

Hristo @MavricwolfPSG . Lens will win the title @PSGhub We are finished. Lens will win the title @PSGhub We are finished 😭😭😭. Lens will win the title

AddgRMA @AddgRma @PSGhub The fact that this team is still 6 POINTS clear tells the state of this league @PSGhub The fact that this team is still 6 POINTS clear tells the state of this league

PSG COMMUNITY @psgcommunity_ Rions tous ensemble de l’arbitrage de François Letexier Rions tous ensemble de l’arbitrage de François Letexier 😹😹😹😹😹 https://t.co/mgA1PMYO59

حمود @sushiniesta Messi really ended mbappe. He hasn’t been the same since the World Cup final Messi really ended mbappe. He hasn’t been the same since the World Cup final https://t.co/udlp0J51zQ

LEVI 🧊 @AKMLEVI47 I’m convinced mbappe is missing those chances on purpose so that Messi doesn’t statpadder for the balon d’or I’m convinced mbappe is missing those chances on purpose so that Messi doesn’t statpadder for the balon d’or 😭 https://t.co/DgaiFcKUbJ

PSG Report @PSG_Report Luis Campos was furious at half-time due the unwhistled penalty for PSG right before half time. @RMCsport Luis Campos was furious at half-time due the unwhistled penalty for PSG right before half time. @RMCsport https://t.co/8OfMEbUDbX

R. @CFCstorm_ @PSG_Report @RMCsport Messi If you have any shame left just stop playing,you need your comfort zone without it you are nothing just a glorified Madueke @PSG_Report @RMCsport Messi If you have any shame left just stop playing,you need your comfort zone without it you are nothing just a glorified Madueke

Galf-án (New) @MisterGafan Mbappé perdiendo años de carrera absurdamente. Es acojonante. Mbappé perdiendo años de carrera absurdamente. Es acojonante.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe's partnership at PSG might be coming to an end

Mbappe and Messi to be separated soon?

PSG fans might not have the privilege of watching Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe playing together for much longer.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is currently in the final months of his contract and is yet to agree on a new deal regarding an extension. He has been linked with a return to Barcelona in the summer.

While the likes of Barca manager Xavi and vice-president Rafa Yutse have shown their interest in bringing the Argentine back to Camp Nou, Gerard Pique recently fired a warning:

“Forcing the situation can be counterproductive. Things must move naturally. If it has to be done, it will be done. When there is a desire on both sides, an operation in football can always succeed.”

It remains to be seen where the future lies for the Argentine World Cup winner. He joined the Parisian club in 2021 after Barca were unable to renew his deal due to La Liga's wage cap rules.

