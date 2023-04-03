"Insane ghosting from Messi," "Club of losers" - Twitter explodes as PSG fall to shock 1-0 home defeat against Lyon

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) suffered a 1-0 home defeat against Olympique Lyon in their Ligue 1 clash despite having the likes of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe on the pitch. Fans on Twitter were left enraged to see their favorite team lose.
Gianluigi Donnarumma brought down Alexandre Lacazette inside the Lyon penalty area in the 36th minute, prompting the referee to point to the spot. Donnarumma was also booked for the offense.
Lacazette, however, squandered the opportunity to put his team ahead. The Frenchman hit the post with his effort in the 39th minute.
Lyon eventually took the lead in the 58th minute through Bradley Barcola. He finished at the far post to give the visitors the lead after a spell of sustained pressure.
Messi had two opportunities where he could have set Kylian Mbappe up. However, the Argentine decided to go alone. He failed to find the back of the net on both occasions.
Mbappe, however, missed a few gilt-edged opportunities of his own, especially on the occasion when the Argentine set him up with a back-heel pass.
Here are some of the best reactions from fans across Twitter as PSG played Olympique Lyon at home:
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe's partnership at PSG might be coming to an end
PSG fans might not have the privilege of watching Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe playing together for much longer.
The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is currently in the final months of his contract and is yet to agree on a new deal regarding an extension. He has been linked with a return to Barcelona in the summer.
While the likes of Barca manager Xavi and vice-president Rafa Yutse have shown their interest in bringing the Argentine back to Camp Nou, Gerard Pique recently fired a warning:
“Forcing the situation can be counterproductive. Things must move naturally. If it has to be done, it will be done. When there is a desire on both sides, an operation in football can always succeed.”
It remains to be seen where the future lies for the Argentine World Cup winner. He joined the Parisian club in 2021 after Barca were unable to renew his deal due to La Liga's wage cap rules.