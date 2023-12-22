UEFA considering massive Champions League U-turn following Super League decision: Reports

In a drastic turn of events, UEFA are reportedly considering 'ditching' the new Champions League format in favor of the current one to rival the Super League.

This is as per reports from Spanish outlet Vozpopuli (via Madrid Zone), which suggest Europe's top footballing body believes doing so will help them compete with the newly proposed competition.

The renewed Champions League format is reportedly (via CBS Sports) set to be implemented next season with 36 teams instead of the current 32. The "Swiss" system will see teams divided into four pots of nine, with each team playing a total of eight games, playing two teams from the four different pots.

The top eight teams would qualify for the round of 16, with teams ranked nine to 24 entering a two-legged playoff round to determine the remaining eight. The losers of this round would drop down to the Europa League, while teams ranked 25 to 36 would be eliminated from European competitions altogether.

However, UEFA now believe sticking with their current format will help maintain the brand value of the Champions League, which is set to face competition from the finally-approved Super League.

Reports of the formation and launch of the Super League in 2025 did the rounds yesterday (via Sky Sports), sparking responses from top European clubs in support of as well as against the venture.

It is widely known that Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus are the giants leading the support, whilst Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and others have released statements against the competition.

As of now there is little clarity on whether the Super League will gain enough momentum and support to be launched.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin slams Super League

In the wake of news that the formation of the Super League was cleared by the European Court of Justice, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has strongly criticized the development.

Speaking in a press conference (via Fabrizio Romano), Ceferin had strong words for the teams in support.

"We will not try to stop them. They can create whatever they want.

“I hope they start their top competition as soon as possible… with two clubs.

“Football is not for sale."

While he did not explicitly mention Real Madrid and Barcelona, him mentioning "two clubs" makes it amply clear who Ceferin was referring to.

The new competition is set to be launched in 2025 to rival UEFA's current Champions League and Europa League competitions.