"Ugliest 3 points of all time", "Send back Mason Mount" - Twitter reacts as Manchester United scrape through with 1-0 win over Wolves

Manchester United somehow escaped their season-opening clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers with a 1-0 victory on Monday (August 14) night.

It was a majorly disappointing showing from Erik ten Hag's Reds on the night as they were second-best throughout. The visitors had plenty of opportunities in the first half with Matheus Cunha and Matheus Nunes particularly causing problems

Wolves should have been ahead by halftime given their dominance but Manchester United held firm and could only improve on their dismal showing. Lisandro Martinez was substituted for Victor Lindelof at halftime as he sat on a yellow card. It was a reckless performance from the Argentine in his first competitive game since his long-term injury.

However, Gary O'Neill's side were still on top in the second half and Cunha should have put them ahead in the 50th minute. The Brazilian forward's close-range effort hit the post when really he should have converted it home.

Manchester United nearly capitalized three minutes later when Alejandro Garnacho's clever chip had to be cleared off the line by Craig Dawson. Ten Hag's men were showing slight glimpses of promise.

However, Cunha's powerful running was an issue throughout for the Red Devils and he was at it again in the 73rd minute. This time the Brazilian attacker played in Hwang Hee-Chan who found Pedro Neto but the Portuguese winger shot straight at Onana.

Wolves would live to rue their missed opportunities as Manchester United stole the lead in the 76th minute. Raphael Varane headed home from close range after a neat cross from Aaron Wan-Bissaka. It was undeserved but just what Ten Hag's side needed.

The Wanderers kept on with their relentless pressing and bombarding of Onana's goal. However, they were left aggrieved when referee Simon Hooper turned down a certain penalty in the 90+6th minute.

Onana came running out of his goal to collect the ball that was falling to striker Sasa Kalajdzic. However, the United goalkeeper clattered into the Austrian frontman with many certain a spot-kick would follow.

However, that wasn't the case and O'Neill looked perplexed on the sidelines and his protestations led to a booking. The game petered out with the Red Devils clinching an ugly victory at Old Trafford.

Not since 2005 has a visiting side enjoyed as many shots at Manchester United's stomping ground (23). That statistic is telling of just how poor Ten Hag's men were and one fan was just happy to get a win given the display:

"I’ll take quite possibly the ugliest 3 points of all time."

Another fan lashed out at Mason Mount's ominous showing:

"Send back Mason Mount."

Here's how Twitter reacted to a lackluster victory for the Red Devils:

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag praises Andre Onana while playing down penalty call

Erik ten Hag was happy with Andre Onana's display.

Ten Hag has lavished praise on Onana for an impressive debut that saw him keep a clean sheet. The Cameroonian goalkeeper was playing his first competitive match for Manchester United since joining from Inter Milan earlier this summer.

The Red Devils boss was pleased with his performance, telling Sky Sports:

“He had very good saves, was very calm, very good debut.”

Ten Hag then touched on Onana's collision with Kalajdzic at the death. He reckons the referee made the right call:

“After the opponent touched the ball, he dived in, so it was the judgement of the officials and lucky for us no penalty. I think you can debate it, but I think no penalty.”

Manchester United will next be in action against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (August 19). Their fans will be hoping for a much better performance against a tricky Spurs side.