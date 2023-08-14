"United paying the refs", "Pure corruption" - Fans in disbelief as they believe Wolves were robbed of a penalty against Manchester United

Fans are furious with referee Simon Hooper and his officials after Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana was lucky not to give away a penalty against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Red Devils secured a 1-0 courtesy of Raphael Varane's 76th-minute header but it was Wolves who warranted the victory. Gary O'Neill's side dominated proceedings at Old Trafford on Monday (August 14) night.

They thought they had the golden opportunity to equalize in the 90+6th minute when Onana missed the ball completely and clattered into Sasa Kalajdzic. It looked to be a nailed-on penalty and VAR reviewed the incident with many concluding a spot-kick would be awarded.

However, that wasn't the case as Hooper waved play on much to O'Neill and Wolves' shock. Onana didn't get any of the ball and all of Kalajdzic and it was a reckless piece of goalkeeping from the Cameroonian.

Still, Manchester United came away with all three points thanks to Varane's header. The French defender guided the ball home from close range after a clever ball from Bruno Fernandes found Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The right-back played an asking cross into Varane's path who made no mistake.

Wolves had chance after chance during O'Neill's first game in charge and were much the better side. They had 23 shots to United's 15 which is the most of any visiting side at Old Trafford since 2005.

Most of the rival fans' reaction was all about the incident involving Onana and Kalajdzic right at the death. One fan reckons the Red Devils have paid the officials:

"United paying the refs."

Another fan has claimed that the game was full of corruption:

"Pure corruption."

Here's how Twitter reacted to a controversial night at Old Trafford:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Gary Neville claims Manchester United are forcing Harry Maguire out of the club

Harry Maguire didn't appear for Manchester United in win against Wolves.

Harry Maguire sat on the substitutes bench for the entire game at Old Trafford between Manchester United and Wolves. His future at Ten Hag's side is in doubt amid concrete interest from West Ham United.

Ten Hag opted to take Lisandro Martinez off at halftime with the Argentine defender sitting on a yellow card. However, it was Victor Lindelof, not Maguire who the Dutch coach decided to bring on.

Gary Neville was doing coverage for Sky Sports on the fixture and he claims that Ten Hag is managing Maguire out of the club. He stated in reaction to his lack of appearance:

"They’re trying to manage Harry Maguire out of the club and get their money for him there is no doubt about that."

Maguire has been the subject of a £30 million bid from West Ham that was accepted. However, the Hammers have reportedly grown impatient with the amount of time the transfer is taking.