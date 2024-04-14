"Unrecognisable Arsenal in that second half" - Ian Wright reacts as his former team slump to shock loss against Aston Villa

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has admitted that the Gunners were nowhere near their usual level in the second half of their Premier League fixture against Aston Villa on Sunday (April 14).

The Gunners suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat against Unai Emery's men at the Emirates on Sunday. The north Londoners put on an excellent first-half performance, posing an attacking threat and creating chances, including Leandro Trossard's shot from a few years out that was saved by Emi Martinez.

During the second half, however, Arsenal's attack seemed to taper off as Villa picked up the pace. Late goals from Leon Bailey (84') and Ollie Watkins (87') in quick succession secured an important win in the top-four race for Villa.

Wright reacted to the loss on social media and lauded Emery's side for their display. The Englishman wrote on X:

"Villa the braver team. Great performance. Loads of injuries, midweek games, better than us in everything."

He added on the Gunners' performance:

"Unrecognisable Arsenal in that second half."

While Villa gained traction in the race to secure a Champions League spot, the Gunners dropped points at a crucial juncture in the Premier League title race. The north Londoners remain at second place in the standings, two points behind league-leaders Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Liverpool trail behind on goal difference in third place after their 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace.

Mikel Arteta reveals why Martin Odegaard was subbed off in Arsenal 0-2 Crystal Palace

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard started the game against Palace and seemed to be dictating the attack, putting on an excellent display. However, the Norwegian midfielder was subbed off for Emile Smith Rowe in the 79th minute.

Odegaard has played a crucial role in Arteta's side and has been in excellent form this season, leaving one to ponder why the Spaniard decided to take him off in such an important fixture.

Arteta has now revealed that the Norway international was unable to soldier on as he suffered an unspecified injury. Speaking during his post-match press conference, the Arsenal boss said (via football.london):

"He was feeling something."

When asked to elaborate, the Spaniard refused to divulge any details, adding:

"He was feeling something. He could not continue."

On the game, Arteta stated:

"Obviously the result is a key indicator as well. When you score a goal and you have to dig in. We made the changes, we brought energy, that was just in the moment that those two moments occurred. When you lose you have to recognise the qualities of the opponents as well."