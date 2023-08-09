“Used to pray for times like this” “It’s actually happening” - Manchester United fans rejoice as defender agrees £30m exit

Manchester United fans have taken to Twitter to express their delight after it emerged that the Red Devils have agreed to sell Harry Maguire to West Ham for £30 million.

It was widely reported on Monday (August 7) that David Moyes' West Ham have made a £30 million offer for Maguire. According to The Athletic, Manchester United have now accepted the proposal despite initially holding out for a package worth £35 million.

Maguire, 30, had been determined to stay at Old Trafford despite falling down the pecking order last season and being stripped of captaincy. However, he is now inclined to agree personal terms with the Hammers, who are prepared to offer him regular playing time.

Manchester United fans, meanwhile, are thrilled at the prospect of Maguire no longer playing for the club. Many took to social media to rejoice at the news that West Ham have reached an agreement to sign the central defender, with one tweeting:

"It's happening, it's actually happening."

"Bombaaaaa! Oh my god! I used to pray for times like this."

West Ham are yet to make an addition to their squad this summer despite selling Declan Rice to Arsenal for £105 million last month. They are in the process of signing Edson Alvarez from Ajax for around £35 million, with Maguire being lined up as another major addition.

It's worth noting that the London-based club also bid £30 million for United midfielder Scott McTominay. However, the Red Devils have no plans to accept the offer as they reportedly want £45 million for the Scotland international this summer.

What happened to Harry Maguire at Manchester United?

Harry Maguire joined Manchester United from Leicester City for a whopping sum of £80 million in 2019. The defender was made the captain of the club within six months of his arrival. He also made 144 appearances across competitions in his first three seasons at Old Trafford.

However, the England international fell out of favor after Erik ten Hag took the reins at United last summer. He was restricted to just 16 starts across competitions for the Red Devils last season. Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw are now ahead of him in the pecking order.

Ten Hag also stripped Maguire of the captain's armband last month, raising further doubts about his future. The Premier League giants have also opened talks over signing OGC Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo. The Englishman is, therefore, edging closer to the exit door.