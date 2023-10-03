“Usually takes 3 months leave every season” “I’m tired” - Chelsea fans lose patience as key player suffers another injury setback

Chelsea fans online have reacted to reports of left-back Ben Chilwell suffering another injury, which could keep him out for two months.

Chilwell suffered an injury during their EFL Cup third-round win over Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on September 26. He finished the entire 90 minutes but was unavailable for their Premier League clash at Fulham on October 2.

The Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath has now reported that Chilwell has suffered a hamstring injury and is expected to be out for at least two months. This is yet another setback for the Englishman, who has already missed over 65 games since the start of the 2021-22 season.

Expand Tweet

He will now miss a crucial period for Chelsea, where they face the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City, and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Blues' supporters are frustrated with the news of yet another injury and shared their reactions on X (formerly Twitter). One wrote:

"That’s a routine for him. He usually take 3 months leave every season."

Expand Tweet

Another fan tweeted:

"I’m tired man"

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Since arriving from Leicester City in 2020, Chilwell has scored nine goals and provided 13 assists in 92 games for Chelsea. He made seven appearances across competitions this season, providing one assist.

The 26-year-old fullback now joins a number of other players like Reece James, Christopher Nkunku, and Carney Chukwuemka on the sidelines for the Blues.

Mykhaylo Mudryk faces injury after scoring his first Chelsea goal

The Blues beat Fulham 2-0 at Craven Cottage in the Premier League on Monday, October 2. Mykhaylo Mudryk scored his first goal for the club in 24 games since arriving from Shakhtar Donetsk for €100 million in January. Armando Broja scored the second goal to secure a much-needed win for Chelsea.

Mudryk, however, was subbed off at half-time for Ian Maatsen after a niggle in his quad. After the game, manager Mauricio Pochettino shared an update on the Ukrainian winger, saying (via Chelseafc.com):

"He felt something in his quad which we need to assess. He didn’t feel comfortable to keep playing. We hope it’s not a big issue, we hope it’s nothing big and he can be available for Saturday."

The Blues already have a big injury crisis and will hope Mudryk's injury isn't too serious.

They are currently 11th in the Premier League table with just two wins in seven games. They will next travel to face 19th-placed Burnley on Saturday, October 7.