"Valencia robbed" "Best defensive coach of all time" - Twitter erupts as Barcelona go 10 points clear of Real Madrid in La Liga summit

Fans on Twitter reacted as Barcelona managed to beat Valencia by a scoreline of 1-0 at the Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday, March 5.

Xavi's side have a temporary 10-point lead over Real Madrid at the summit of the La Liga table before Los Blancos face Real Betis away later in the day.

The match between Barca and Valencia, meanwhile, was an action-packed affair.

Raphinha gave the hosts an early lead with his 15th-minute strike. The Brazilian winger, who was signed from Leeds United last summer, has now scored eight goals this season. He also has nine assists to his name in 36 matches across competitions. After initial difficulties, Raphinha is getting used to life at Camp Nou really well.

Ferran Torres had a gilt-edged opportunity in the second half to increase his team's lead. The Spaniard, however, failed to score from the penalty spot, sending his effort wide of the mark.

One of Barca's most reliable defenders, the A in the so-called B.A.C.K defense, Araujo was shown a straight red card in the 59th minute. The Uruguayan will miss the La Liga clash against Real Madrid as a result.

The Blaugrana still managed to hold on to the lead and secure all three points. They have now won 20 out of their 24 league matches, earning 62 points. Their impressive defensive record continues as well, with the league leaders letting in only eight goals in the league.

Here are some of the best reactions from fans across Twitter as Barcelona and Valencia played out their La Liga showdown:

barcacentre @barcacentre 15' That's a beauty. Busquets' lofted through ball is stunning and Raphinha heads home to give us the lead! 15' That's a beauty. Busquets' lofted through ball is stunning and Raphinha heads home to give us the lead! https://t.co/L9ikZ6K51U

Edmund 💉#WFAGP @EdmundOris Xavi’s Barcelona have conceded ONLY ONE goal at Home in La Liga this season.



Barcelona’s best defensive coach of all time? Xavi’s Barcelona have conceded ONLY ONE goal at Home in La Liga this season. Barcelona’s best defensive coach of all time?

Edmund 💉#WFAGP @EdmundOris Xavi Hernandez has mastered the dark art of winning football games 1-0



His Barcelona side have now WON 7 games by that score line and conceded ONLY 1 goal at home in the league.



WOW Xavi Hernandez has mastered the dark art of winning football games 1-0His Barcelona side have now WON 7 games by that score line and conceded ONLY 1 goal at home in the league. WOW https://t.co/qVQESRuJ19

𝔻ℝ𝔸𝕐 @sammy__dray Raphinha 🤝🏾 lobbed header



I smile again Raphinha 🤝🏾 lobbed header I smile again https://t.co/mBpLXTuVVg

J O H N @totalf0otball



Leo's last goal for us. 🙂



And that is why i hate my memory at times. You know which goal came to my mind after seeing that Raphinha goal?!Leo's last goal for us. 🙂And that is why i hate my memory at times. You know which goal came to my mind after seeing that Raphinha goal?!Leo's last goal for us. 🙂💔And that is why i hate my memory at times. https://t.co/A41hqLDg17

DesmundOris @Desmund_Oris Raphinha is so good with his head. His wife would be so happy Raphinha is so good with his head. His wife would be so happy https://t.co/TSU7DeFgYQ

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Sergio Busquets puts it on a silver platter for Raphinha 🍽 Sergio Busquets puts it on a silver platter for Raphinha 🍽 https://t.co/AlwSvYHndO

𝚄𝙶𝙾𝙲𝙷𝚄𝙺𝚆𝚄⚡️ @UgoOsinobi Raphinha whenever a cross comes towards him: Raphinha whenever a cross comes towards him: https://t.co/ALID3OSRGi

French FCB @FrenchFCB Le but de Raphinha Le but de Raphinha https://t.co/q2jIeSsvYT

LiveScore @livescore Raphinha opens the scoring for Barcelona Raphinha opens the scoring for Barcelona ⚽️⚡️ https://t.co/fBLaTEsSsH

Reyi @Reinaldodcg9



Mini thread of his similar goals |🧵



#BarçaValencia

Raphinha has done it again! He has scored a similar goal to this one against Tunisia today. He’s an expert with this header. Superb finish!Mini thread of his similar goals |🧵 Raphinha has done it again! He has scored a similar goal to this one against Tunisia today. He’s an expert with this header. Superb finish!Mini thread of his similar goals |🧵 #BarçaValencia https://t.co/hxcqSoA9Jt

🔗 @nuevezon Raphinha has 23G/A in 18 games this season but you wont hear about it because “Mealers deya because I wasn't familiar with his game cos ill be there no matter what” Twitter doesnt think he has drip and flair Raphinha has 23G/A in 18 games this season but you wont hear about it because “Mealers deya because I wasn't familiar with his game cos ill be there no matter what” Twitter doesnt think he has drip and flair 👍

OGi 🐐 @PSGOgi 23 G/A for the biggest dumpster fire flop of the season Raphinha Belolli 23 G/A for the biggest dumpster fire flop of the season Raphinha Belolli https://t.co/sdlRuYWOCX

OptaJose @OptaJose 3 - Raphinha has scored 3 headed goals in 23 games in LaLiga, having scored none in his 93 games between Premier League and Ligue 1. Furthermore, no player has scored more headed goals in LaLiga 2022/23 than the Brazilian (3, level with 4 players). Impact. 3 - Raphinha has scored 3 headed goals in 23 games in LaLiga, having scored none in his 93 games between Premier League and Ligue 1. Furthermore, no player has scored more headed goals in LaLiga 2022/23 than the Brazilian (3, level with 4 players). Impact. https://t.co/dsLVRJtqan

Raphin @Raphinh_ If Ferran Torres didn't take the penalty, Fati would have scored and the red card on Araujo wouldn't have happened. I blame Ferran Torres If Ferran Torres didn't take the penalty, Fati would have scored and the red card on Araujo wouldn't have happened. I blame Ferran Torres https://t.co/76RAWULbHw

LiveScore @livescore

⏱️ 59' Ronald Araujo is sent off 🟥



Not a good few minutes for Barcelona ⏱️ 55' Ferran Torres misses a penalty⏱️ 59' Ronald Araujo is sent off 🟥Not a good few minutes for Barcelona ⏱️ 55' Ferran Torres misses a penalty ❌⏱️ 59' Ronald Araujo is sent off 🟥Not a good few minutes for Barcelona 😬 https://t.co/75lWzVCvrW

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal @10JoseAlvarez : "Ansu Fati asked Ferran Torres to take the penalty, Ferran said no... Afterwards, Ferran missed the penalty." .@10JoseAlvarez: "Ansu Fati asked Ferran Torres to take the penalty, Ferran said no... Afterwards, Ferran missed the penalty." https://t.co/6W2KOr1nPv

𝐗𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲🧠 @_Xaviology 55' FERRAN TORRES MISSES THE PENALTY!



59' ARAUJO STRAIGHT RED CARD 55' FERRAN TORRES MISSES THE PENALTY!59' ARAUJO STRAIGHT RED CARD https://t.co/JZIN5xMeTH

Actu Foot @ActuFoot_ Ferran Torres et Ansu Fati qui se disputent pour savoir qui va tirer le penalty du Barça.



C'est finalement Ferran Torres qui l'aura tiré, et raté. Ferran Torres et Ansu Fati qui se disputent pour savoir qui va tirer le penalty du Barça.C'est finalement Ferran Torres qui l'aura tiré, et raté. https://t.co/AdcMoNtgO1

SK10 𓃵 @SK10__Football Me Watching Ferran Torres missing the Penalty and Araujo getting Red Card... All in the span of 5 mins...🥲 Me Watching Ferran Torres missing the Penalty and Araujo getting Red Card... All in the span of 5 mins...🥲 https://t.co/EU4ye4z87D

OptaJose @OptaJose 2 - Ferran Torres has scored just two goals from his last 57 shots in LaLiga and none from his last 15 attempts, including the missed penalty against Valencia. Decided. 2 - Ferran Torres has scored just two goals from his last 57 shots in LaLiga and none from his last 15 attempts, including the missed penalty against Valencia. Decided. https://t.co/ooLZ0DRBPE

SOL¹⁴³ @magisterial_143 Ferran torres penalty against Valencia! Beautiful bottom corner shot!



Ferran torres penalty against Valencia! Beautiful bottom corner shot!https://t.co/Bt2XseyPDC

Mufasa @mufasajr_ Ansu Fati requested to take the penalty but Ferran Torres refused to let him play. Now he missed it. ABOAAAA Ansu Fati requested to take the penalty but Ferran Torres refused to let him play. Now he missed it. ABOAAAA

Noodle Vini @vini_ball Araujo forced to get a red card after a horrible mistake from Kounde, he deserves so much better than this tinpot club Araujo forced to get a red card after a horrible mistake from Kounde, he deserves so much better than this tinpot club 😭😭 https://t.co/vy4v4VLhRZ

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal According to La Liga rules, a straight red card for a professional foul is a 1-match ban. Otherwise, it would be a 2-match ban. As things stand, Araujo would only miss the match against Athletic Club, but the official announcement is yet to be made. According to La Liga rules, a straight red card for a professional foul is a 1-match ban. Otherwise, it would be a 2-match ban. As things stand, Araujo would only miss the match against Athletic Club, but the official announcement is yet to be made. https://t.co/2rEhxKsFcN

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | JUST IN: Ronald Araujo could be available to El Clasico as it was a ‘technical foul’ that got him a red card, meaning he may be out for just one match. | JUST IN: Ronald Araujo could be available to El Clasico as it was a ‘technical foul’ that got him a red card, meaning he may be out for just one match. 🚨🚨| JUST IN: Ronald Araujo could be available to El Clasico as it was a ‘technical foul’ that got him a red card, meaning he may be out for just one match.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Ansu Fati against Valencia:



- Tried several shots in the 1st half but was unsuccessful



- Asked Ferran to take a penalty and he said no, Ferran missed it later on



- Hit the post



- Was substituted in the 60th minute for Alonso as Araujo was shown a red card



Hard luck. Ansu Fati against Valencia:- Tried several shots in the 1st half but was unsuccessful- Asked Ferran to take a penalty and he said no, Ferran missed it later on- Hit the post- Was substituted in the 60th minute for Alonso as Araujo was shown a red cardHard luck. https://t.co/CFY9RiPsJH

Pascal Hecker @LaportaEra And theres still people who dont understand why Xavi wants Busquets to renew And theres still people who dont understand why Xavi wants Busquets to renew https://t.co/s9GViaGhGL

TalkFCB © @talkfcb_ It’s ANOTHER headed goal for Raphinha! And what a pass that was from Busquets 🤩 It’s ANOTHER headed goal for Raphinha! And what a pass that was from Busquets 🤩

// @alrkaisen Raphinha seeing his number on substitute board Raphinha seeing his number on substitute board https://t.co/bDvHIDkNTZ

What's next for Barcelona?

Barcelona's 10-point lead over Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table might be short-lived as Los Blancos return to action later tonight.

Barca, though, will have at least a seven-point lead after Matchday 24 even if their arch-rivals beat Real Betis away. The Blaugrana will return to action on March 13 as they take on Athletic Bilbao at the San Mames.

They will play Real Madrid at home after the Bilbao clash on March 19. The El Clasico could be crucial in the La Liga title race. With a third win against their arch-rivals across competitions this season, the Catalan club could potentially seal the title.

