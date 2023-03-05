Create

"Valencia robbed" "Best defensive coach of all time" - Twitter erupts as Barcelona go 10 points clear of Real Madrid in La Liga summit

By Apratim Banerjee
Modified Mar 05, 2023
Barcelona fans reacted to win against Valencia

Fans on Twitter reacted as Barcelona managed to beat Valencia by a scoreline of 1-0 at the Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday, March 5.

Xavi's side have a temporary 10-point lead over Real Madrid at the summit of the La Liga table before Los Blancos face Real Betis away later in the day.

The match between Barca and Valencia, meanwhile, was an action-packed affair.

Raphinha gave the hosts an early lead with his 15th-minute strike. The Brazilian winger, who was signed from Leeds United last summer, has now scored eight goals this season. He also has nine assists to his name in 36 matches across competitions. After initial difficulties, Raphinha is getting used to life at Camp Nou really well.

Ferran Torres had a gilt-edged opportunity in the second half to increase his team's lead. The Spaniard, however, failed to score from the penalty spot, sending his effort wide of the mark.

One of Barca's most reliable defenders, the A in the so-called B.A.C.K defense, Araujo was shown a straight red card in the 59th minute. The Uruguayan will miss the La Liga clash against Real Madrid as a result.

The Blaugrana still managed to hold on to the lead and secure all three points. They have now won 20 out of their 24 league matches, earning 62 points. Their impressive defensive record continues as well, with the league leaders letting in only eight goals in the league.

Here are some of the best reactions from fans across Twitter as Barcelona and Valencia played out their La Liga showdown:

What's next for Barcelona?

Barcelona's 10-point lead over Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table might be short-lived as Los Blancos return to action later tonight.

Barca, though, will have at least a seven-point lead after Matchday 24 even if their arch-rivals beat Real Betis away. The Blaugrana will return to action on March 13 as they take on Athletic Bilbao at the San Mames.

They will play Real Madrid at home after the Bilbao clash on March 19. The El Clasico could be crucial in the La Liga title race. With a third win against their arch-rivals across competitions this season, the Catalan club could potentially seal the title.

