"Van Dijk hat-trick incoming", "Fairly strong team" - Liverpool fans react as Jurgen Klopp names XI to face Southampton in FA Cup

Fans have reacted to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp naming a 'strong' XI to face Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday (February 25).

The Reds are coming off a hard-fought 1-0 extra time win over Chelsea in the EFL Cup final on Sunday at Wembley. After a goalless 90 minutes, captain Virgil van Dijk did the star turn two minutes from the end of the extra period as Klopp's side won the competition for the tenth time.

However, they have not had much time to celebrate that triumph, as Southampton come calling at Anfield. Klopp has named a much changed XI - making six changes - but captain Van Dijk starts.

Nevertheless, fans are happy with the lineup to take on the visiting Saints, with one even foreseeing a Van Dijk hat-trick.

"Van Dijk hat-trick incoming. Easy W," tweeted one.

"Fairly strong team," chimed in another.

Here's a look at the top reactions on X:

The Reds have won their last four FA Cup meetings with Southampton, with the last one coming in the same round of the competition in 1990, which they won 3-0. Moreover, Klopp's side have beaten the Saints at home in their last six outings.

Liverpool looking to recall former sporting director

Liverpool FC

Liverpool are reportedly looking to bring back their former sporting director Michael Edwards.

The Reds haven't had a sporting director since Jorg Schmadtke left last month. However, Edwards - who joined Klopp's side in 2016 and left in 2022 - have rejected an earlier approach from the club, as reported by BBC.

Nevertheless, Reds owners Fenway Sports Group hugely admire Edwards for his work at the club. He notably brought in the likes of goalkeeper Alisson Becker, centre-back Virgil van Dijk and forward Mohamed Salah, three key first-team players of the current side.

With Salah, Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold running out of contract next summer, the Reds are looking to appoint a new sporting director soon.