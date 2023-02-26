"VAR is a disgrace," "Premier League is a joke" - Fans slam Premier League referees after bizarre decision in Tottenham vs Chelsea

Fans on Twitter are fuming at the VAR for its role in one particular incident during the Premier League clash between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (February 26). The clash at the Tottenham Stadium had a heated moment as Hakim Ziyech slapped Emerson Royal and was initially given a straight red card for his actions.

However, upon further VAR check, the decision was overturned and Ziyech was handed a yellow card. Fans have been left baffled by the decision. They believe Ziyech's offense is more severe than Manchester United midfielder Casemiro's, who was handed a three-game suspension after grabbing Crystal Palace star Will Hughes by the throat.

The game between the two London clubs is currently in a goalless stalemate at half-time. While it has been an evenly contested match so far, the incident involving Ziyech has grabbed fans' attention.

One fan labeled VAR a disgrace after its role in overturning the Moroccan's red card, saying:

"Wtf!!! VAR is a disgrace.. If you give Casemiro a Red then that’s a Red for Ziyech."

Another fan said that the Premier League itself is a joke.

"The Premier League is a joke."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter from fans after Hakim Ziyech's incident:

Henry Gift @Henry_Gift Wtf!!! VAR is a disgrace.. If you give Casemiro a Red then that’s a Red for Ziyech Wtf!!! VAR is a disgrace.. If you give Casemiro a Red then that’s a Red for Ziyech

Ash @UTDAsh___ @ZizouSzn10 Casemiro gets a red for holding someone around the collar. Ziyech slap boxing is only a yellow @ZizouSzn10 Casemiro gets a red for holding someone around the collar. Ziyech slap boxing is only a yellow

ED @Dutchmxn Omo what a miracle! Ziyech on thin ice. Omo what a miracle! Ziyech on thin ice.

A.L. @talkFT



#CFC Ziyech is a lucky boy. Lucky lucky boy. It is an awful decision on him to risk everything the man is 30 years old man if some kid. #Chelsea FC #Chelsea Ziyech is a lucky boy. Lucky lucky boy. It is an awful decision on him to risk everything the man is 30 years old man if some kid. #CFC #ChelseaFC #Chelsea

Skadousche @skadousche @premierleague How’s Casemiro’s action more violent than what ziyech has done? @premierleague How’s Casemiro’s action more violent than what ziyech has done?

Mr. Said Out Bitch @ChipsJhay Since Casemiro got a red card …I’ve seen Coady , Saliba , Ziyech and Saliba do worse and not get a red card Since Casemiro got a red card …I’ve seen Coady , Saliba , Ziyech and Saliba do worse and not get a red card

ًEl. @UtdEIIis The Premier League is a joke. 🤣 The Premier League is a joke. 🤣

Chelsea boss Graham Potter said about supporter rage before the Tottenham clash

Chelsea came into the clash into the clash against Tottenham on the back of a dismal form. The Blues are tenth in the Premier League table and haven't won in their last five matches.

Graham Potter has understandably come under fire. Speaking to the media ahead of the match against Tottenham, Potter said (via The Guardian):

“If you go to work and somebody is swearing at you it’s not going to be pleasant, If you’re referred to as the worst person in the history of the club. Everyone does care what people think. We’re hard-wired to be socially connected. I want to succeed here. There’s this nonsense I don’t care. My response would be ‘Where’s your evidence on that?’"

Nevertheless, Chelsea do need a positive result to get their campaign back on track. How they will perform in the second half against Spurs remains to be seen.

Poll : 0 votes