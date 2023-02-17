“Very intrinsic, like Messi and KDB”, “His best performance” – Barcelona fans salute 26-year-old for being ‘sensational’ in Man United draw

Barcelona fans on Twitter lauded 26-year-old attacker Raphinha for his spectacular performance against Manchester United in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League knockouts. The Brazilian, who joined the club from Leeds United in the summer, scored one goal and bagged an assist against the Red Devils.
In a closely contested game, Raphinha was the main difference maker attacking wise against United.
While the player has often been criticized for not making a worthy impact, fans issued an apology to the player for his latest showing. Since his summer arrival, it took some time for the Brazilian to find his best form. However, he is now peaking and has already managed seven goals and nine assists in 31 games this campaign.
One fan claimed that the player is 'intrinsic' and is akin to Kevin De Bruyne and Lionel Messi due to his style of play. Another compared him to club legend Ronaldinho.
A few opined that Raphinha has been Barca's savior in need this season. Whenever the team has looked at a loss of ideas, he has turned out to be the difference maker.
In terms of statistics, Raphinha took three shots on David de Gea's goal and completed three dribbles. He also won eight ground duels during the match. The 26-year-old certainly deserved the plaudits he earned in the aftermath of the match.
Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Raphinha's performance during Barcelona and Manchester United's match:
The match at the Spotify Camp Nou was a thoroughly entertaining affair as it ended 2-2. Apart from Raphinha, Marcos Alonso got on the scoresheet for Xavi's team. Marcus Rashford's goal for United and Jules Kounde's own goal were other important elements of the action-packed second half.
Barcelona will be without two of their superstar midfielders in the second leg against Manchester United
Despite the draw against Manchester United, Barcelona manager Xavi would be a worried man. Pedri suffered a knock on his left leg and was replaced in the first half of the clash against the Red Devils. The severity of his injury is still unclear.
Gavi, on the other hand, picked up a suspension after being booked. The youngster will miss the second leg at Old Trafford on February 23.
Considering the importance the young midfield duo have in Xavi's team, it will be interesting to see what plan the coach comes up with for the return leg.