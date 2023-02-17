“Very intrinsic, like Messi and KDB”, “His best performance” – Barcelona fans salute 26-year-old for being ‘sensational’ in Man United draw

Barcelona fans on Twitter lauded 26-year-old attacker Raphinha for his spectacular performance against Manchester United in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League knockouts. The Brazilian, who joined the club from Leeds United in the summer, scored one goal and bagged an assist against the Red Devils.

In a closely contested game, Raphinha was the main difference maker attacking wise against United.

While the player has often been criticized for not making a worthy impact, fans issued an apology to the player for his latest showing. Since his summer arrival, it took some time for the Brazilian to find his best form. However, he is now peaking and has already managed seven goals and nine assists in 31 games this campaign.

One fan claimed that the player is 'intrinsic' and is akin to Kevin De Bruyne and Lionel Messi due to his style of play. Another compared him to club legend Ronaldinho.

A few opined that Raphinha has been Barca's savior in need this season. Whenever the team has looked at a loss of ideas, he has turned out to be the difference maker.

In terms of statistics, Raphinha took three shots on David de Gea's goal and completed three dribbles. He also won eight ground duels during the match. The 26-year-old certainly deserved the plaudits he earned in the aftermath of the match.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Raphinha's performance during Barcelona and Manchester United's match:

OGi 🐐 @PSGOgi Raphinha was absolutely sensational tonight. His best performance in a Barca shirt by far. Left his fucking blood, sweat and nuts on the pitch. And still got hooked for no reason ffs Raphinha was absolutely sensational tonight. His best performance in a Barca shirt by far. Left his fucking blood, sweat and nuts on the pitch. And still got hooked for no reason ffs

𝐍.𝐑.𝐉 @MisterCuler Apologies to Raphinha this guy never gives up, an self infuriating warrior.



He will make sure he comes back,

As told time and time again, even at his worst day Raphinha has that killer eye's in his locker.



This is very intrinsic, like messi and kdb has.

He just can put that !! Apologies to Raphinha this guy never gives up, an self infuriating warrior.He will make sure he comes back, As told time and time again, even at his worst day Raphinha has that killer eye's in his locker.This is very intrinsic, like messi and kdb has.He just can put that !!

Raphin @Raphinh_ Raphinha saved our asses again today. He tend to always find a way when there seem to be no way. A goal and an assist for my star boy Raphinha saved our asses again today. He tend to always find a way when there seem to be no way. A goal and an assist for my star boy https://t.co/CxwIYvz9pz

TARKWA MEDIKAL➕🇬🇭 @deejay_barony



He is reaching his peak! What a comeback! What a performance from Raphinha!He is reaching his peak! What a comeback! What a performance from Raphinha! 🔝He is reaching his peak! What a comeback! 🔥

Rephlex☁️ @I_Am_Rephlex Raphinha shouldn’t have been take off in this game. He was our most progressive player going forward. He would have had a moment to create a chance to win this game. Raphinha shouldn’t have been take off in this game. He was our most progressive player going forward. He would have had a moment to create a chance to win this game.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes Raphinha deservingly shows frustration for being replaced. Great performance from him tonight. Raphinha deservingly shows frustration for being replaced. Great performance from him tonight.

The match at the Spotify Camp Nou was a thoroughly entertaining affair as it ended 2-2. Apart from Raphinha, Marcos Alonso got on the scoresheet for Xavi's team. Marcus Rashford's goal for United and Jules Kounde's own goal were other important elements of the action-packed second half.

Barcelona will be without two of their superstar midfielders in the second leg against Manchester United

FC Barcelona v Manchester United: Knockout Round Play-Off Leg One - UEFA Europa League

Despite the draw against Manchester United, Barcelona manager Xavi would be a worried man. Pedri suffered a knock on his left leg and was replaced in the first half of the clash against the Red Devils. The severity of his injury is still unclear.

Gavi, on the other hand, picked up a suspension after being booked. The youngster will miss the second leg at Old Trafford on February 23.

Considering the importance the young midfield duo have in Xavi's team, it will be interesting to see what plan the coach comes up with for the return leg.

Poll : 0 votes