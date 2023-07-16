Victoria Beckham reacts on social media as David Beckham's Inter Miami complete Lionel Messi signing

David Beckham's wife Victoria Beckham reacted as MLS club Inter Miami completed the signing of Lionel Messi as a free agent. The Argentina captain was officially announced as a player for the US club.

It's a signing of massive statement from the MLS club as they snapped up one of the greatest footballers of all time. Former Spice Girl singer Victoria Beckham reacted on Instagram:

"I don’t have enough words to express how proud I am of @davidbeckham I have watched you work so hard to make this moment a reality, and it’s finally here!! Kisses @leomessi @antonelaroccuzzo @intermiamicf x."

Messi joins the side as a free agent after playing two years with French giants Paris Saint-Germain. His contract with the Parisians expired om June 30, following which David Beckham's Miami secured a stunning deal to sign the Argentine.

How David Beckham reacted to Inter Miami completing Lionel Messi signing

David Beckham bought Inter Miami in 2014. The club started competing in the MLS four years later. Now, they have wrapped up a true legend of the game in the form of Messi.

Apart from the former Barcelona ace, Sergio Busquets has also joined the club. The likes of Jordi Alba and Sergio Ramos have also been linked with a move. Beckham reacted to the signing of the Argentina captain (via Evening Standard);

“10 years ago, when I started my journey to build a new team in Miami, I said that I dreamt of bringing the greatest players in the world to this amazing city.

"Players who shared the ambition I had when I joined LA Galaxy to help grow football in the USA and to build a legacy for the next generation in this sport that we love so much."

He added:

“Today that dream came true. I couldn’t be prouder that a player of Leo’s caliber is joining our club, but I am also delighted to welcome a good friend, an amazing person and his beautiful family to join our Inter Miami community. The next phase of our adventure starts here, and I can’t wait to see Leo take to the pitch.”

Inter Miami are struggling in the league, as they're the 28th placed team among 29 sides in the MLS. Whether the signing of Messi and other big names can help the club turn their fortunes under new boss Gerardo 'Tata' Martino remains to be seen.