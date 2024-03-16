"W lineup we should be winning easily", "4-0 incoming" - Fans react as Real Madrid name XI to face Osasuna in La Liga

Fans have reacted as Real Madrid travel to Osasuna for a La Liga clash on Saturday (March 16).

Los Blancos are coming off a 1-1 midweek UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second-leg home draw over RB Leipzig to progress to the quarterfinals with a 2-1 aggregate win.

However, there's little time to dwell on their European advancement, as a trip to Osasuna in the league beckons. Madrid, though, are in imperious form in the top flight, leading the standings by seven points with 10 games to go, with their only loss being a 3-1 reverse at Atletico Madrid.

Boss Carlo Ancelotti has named a formidable XI. The impressive Andriy Lunin starts in goal, while Ferland Mendy, Aurelien Tchouameni, Antonio Rudiger and Dani Carvajal feature in defence. Fede Valverde, Edouardo Camavinga and Toni Kroos are in midfield, while Brahim Diaz, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes start in attack.

Fans reckon another win is in the offing, with one tweeting:

"W lineup we should be winning easily"

Another chimed in, foreseeing a Rodrygo hat-trick:

"4-0 incoming. Rodrygo hat-trick"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Ancelotti's side won the reverse fixture 4-0 against Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu in October.

Real Madrid boss expecting 'tough' challenge against Manchester City in Champions League

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has no qualms about the challenging awaiting his side in the Champions League quarterfinal as they seek a record-extending 15th title.

The La Liga leaders take on treble-chasing Manchester City in a rematch of last year's semifinal, which the Cityzens won 5-1 on aggregate following a 4-0 second-leg win at the Etihad.

Admitting the quality City possess in their ranks, Ancelotti, though, exuded confidence about his side's chances against the holders (as per Forbes):

"The idea is to win the competition, and for that you have to beat the best. City may be one of the best in Europe at the moment; it will be tough, of course. But if you want to be European champions, you have to eliminate City."

"We want to finish this part of the season well. We're going into the international break well, but it's going to be tough."

Following the international break, Los Blancos take on Athletic Bilbao at home on March 31 in La Liga.