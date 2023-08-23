Wanda Nara shares sizzling swimming pool snap with Mauro Icardi from their new Istanbul home

Wanda Nara has shared a sizzling snap with her husband and Galatasaray striker Mauro Icardi from their new Istanbul home's swimming pool.

Nara, who got hitched with Icardi in 2014, has emerged as an internet personality over the past decade. The 36-year-old is a well-known model, television presenter and has also been working as a football agent.

After her husband's latest summer switch to Galatasaray from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Nara has been quite active showcasing her new life in the Turkish city of late. She has shared a host of photos on her Instagram account, flaunting her new home in recent times.

On Tuesday (August 22), Nara posted an intimate photo with the former Inter Milan forward on her Instagram story. She captioned it:

"New Home @mauroicardi"

Mauro Icardi with her partner Wanda Nara in their swimming pool. (Instagram/@wanda_nara)

Nara, who has two daughters with the Argentine striker, are often in the headlines due to their raunchy posts and relationship troubles. She underwent two splits with the Sampdoria academy graduate last year.

Earlier in 2023, the couple suffered a separation due to personal issues. Nara took to Instagram to share her post-split view (h/t The Sun):

"It is very painful for me to live this moment. But given my exposure and the things that are transcending and the media speculation, it is preferable that they know about it from me. I have nothing more to clarify, and I am not going to give any kind of detail about this separation."

Icardi, however, dismissed the notion that the pair had split. He was quoted as saying by the aforementioned source:

"As I've been asked a thousand times already, let's clear it up from the start... we are not separated. She is finishing this work commitment that she took in Argentina, and, in a few days, we will have her back home, that both the children and I miss her very much."

Icardi, 30, has scored three goals in four matches for Galatasaray after securing a €10 million permanent move from PSG earlier this summer.

Who are PSG boss Luis Enrique's attacking options following Mauro Icardi's latest exit?

Following Mauro Icardi's departure last month, PSG currently have three first-team strikers in their star-studded squad. They have Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe, loanee Goncalo Ramos and Hugo Ekitike now.

Apart from the aforementioned stars, PSG also have €50 million arrival Ousmane Dembele and Bosman signing Marco Asensio as a couple of notable wide options. Parisians boss Luis Enrique could also play €22 million arrival Lee Kang-in on the right flank as well.

Meanwhile, Icardi is likely to be in action for Galatasaray in their UEFA Champions League qualifier against Molde on Wednesday (August 23).